Who is Kyle Larson’s Wife? Everything to Know About Katelyn Larson

The ultimate anchor behind NASCAR star Kyle Larson is his wife, Katelyn Sweet. She has become the ultimate support system that he needs after his stressful tournaments. Raised in a racing family herself, she intimately understood the brutal resilience behind the glamour of the track.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Through intense career lows and highs, and her signature beer shotguns, Katelyn has been steady and steered him home, giving Kyle the emotional stability to conquer his dreams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Kyle Larson’s Wife, Katelyn Larson?

Katelyn was born on June 25, 1995, in California, USA, and spent much of her time in the small town of Grass Valley. She was born into a heavy racing family as the daughter of Don and Jenn Sweet, and she’s the sister of the famed World of Outlaws Sprint Car champion Brad Sweet.

Unlike her husband, Kyle, she has chosen to keep the specific names of her high school and college private. While the specific institutional names are omitted from her public profile, it is well known that she completed her primary education in the Grass Valley regional school area. Some online reporting even mentions she pursued horse-riding in her youth, before transitioning to running half-marathons.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Katelyn Larson’s Profession?

Katelyn has spent her professional life balancing athletics and has also been a part of the racing industry and family management. Her professional endeavors reflect her athletic background and her role in a prominent racing family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before pivoting her focus to her family, she was trained heavily in horseback riding and even competed in equestrian events.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has also taken on a direct professional role inside the racing world and acts as the racing team owner and manager for her children’s burgeoning racing careers.

Katelyn is an extremely ambitious individual, and she has transitioned from horse riding to long-distance running. She successfully trained for and completed her first half marathon in 2019 and continues to pursue running.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from that, she also has philanthropic work and is a beloved figure in the NASCAR paddock.

She even went viral in the racing world for her signature celebration of chugging and pouring a beer over her head in Victory Lane after Kyle’s wins. This high-energy presence has built her a substantial social media following, allowing her to collaborate on media projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

How did Kyle Larson and Katelyn Larson meet?

Interestingly, the couple met at a racing track after-party. Katelyn’s brother Brad was already a professional sprint car driver and close friend of Kyle’s. They frequently ran in the same social circles.

In fact, she also grew up at the racing track and traveled to races since she was just three weeks old. So meeting drivers was second nature to her, and when she met Kyle in the early 2010s, they instantly hit it off due to their shared interests and became great friends. This friendship slowly blossomed into a stronger connection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle jokingly revealed on the Rippin It podcast that when they first met, he was a bit of a party animal. He admitted that his old schedule consisted of partying, racing, winning, and partying some more. Katelyn matched this energy, and they quickly bonded over a mutual love for socializing and celebrating.

The couple dated for more than a decade and grew their family before getting married. On December 22, 2017, Kyle officially popped the question right before the family was going to board a flight to New Zealand for a winter racing series. Kyle posted a photo of the ring on social media with a hilarious caption.

“I know, I know… It’s about time!!,” the caption read.

ADVERTISEMENT

They officially tied the knot on September 26, 2018. They decided to hold a rather private and intimate ceremony surrounded by family, friends, and many people from the motorsports community.

Do Katelyn Larson and Kyle Larson have children?

The couple welcomed their first son, Owen, in 2014, followed by their daughter, Audrey Layne, in May 2018.

They married in September 2018 and later welcomed their third child, son Cooper Donald, in December 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Owen’s a little fiery, high-energy redhead both on and off the track,” Larson told PEOPLE.

PEOPLE asked about his older son, who seems to enjoy racing almost as much as his father.

“She is probably the most competitive one out of both of them,” Larson shared about his daughter in 2022. “She can’t wait to go race. She’s just not old enough yet… I think she’s going to be the racecar driver if I had to pick out of the two of them.”

Later on, Audrey has been racing and winning in youth circuits alongside her brother Owen.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are Katelyn Larson’s Social Media Handles?

Fans can follow Kyle Larson across his official social media accounts: Instagram and X at @KyleLarsonRacin, Facebook at Kyle Larson Racing, and YouTube at @KyleLarsonRacing.