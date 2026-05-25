“Who Knows How I’ll Feel”- Katherine Legge Fiercely Backtracks on Another Double Attempt Despite Eclipsing Kyle Larson

In the last couple of years, there has been a lot of hype around Kyle Larson attempting the Double. In this feat, one driver competes in the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 in one day, totalling 1100 miles. This year, Katherine Legge tried her luck at the Double, making her the first woman to attempt the feat. Unfortunately, the IndyCar stint didn’t go quite as planned because her day ended early. Fortunately, the NASCAR segment redeemed Legge, and she completed the truncated race.

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Katherine Legge broke down how her double duty ended

In the end, she finished 31st at Charlotte and classified 33rd at Indianapolis. Yet her mileage eclipsed Larson’s — a hollow victory, given how her IndyCar stint ended too early for her liking.

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Legge told Dalton Hopkins, “It’s been terrible, it’s not been a great day. Still, super grateful for the opportunity but obviously what happened in Indy, with the car spinning out in front of me. Was less than ideal, and then today we didn’t have a good car under the end there, by then we were multiple laps down. We had a wheel fall off, there was a myriad of errors, I guess. I wish I got to redo both over again.”

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Admittedly, her Coca-Cola 600 stint was nothing to write home about either. Legge got involved in both races, neither of which was her doing. As she said, another driver spun in front of her, and she had to spin too to avoid hitting them. Then, at Charlotte Motor Speedway, a wheel fell off, and she had to limp back and get another set of tires fitted properly.

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She was also asked whether she would attempt the Double Duty again. “I don’t know. It’s a bit soon to be asking me that, I think. I’m frustrated and not happy at the moment, so who knows how I’ll feel when the emotions die down,” Legge said.

Who won the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600?

Both races were incident-packed, but in the end, Swedish driver Felix Rosenqvist won the Indy 500. He becomes the third Swede to win the iconic race after Marcus Ericsson in 2022 and Kenny Bräck in 1999. Meanwhile, it was a foreign invasion in America, as Mexican driver Daniel Suarez won the Coca-Cola 600 following a lengthy red flag period. This is the 34-year-old’s third career Cup win, and his first Crown Jewel race win.

In the aftermath of the Coca-Cola 600, Legge admitted, “The highlight will be when I can finally lay down because I’m so tired,” and who could blame her? This is one of NASCAR’s longest races, at 600 miles. As a matter of fact, it is the only race that is split into four stages, as opposed to the usual 3 stages. Owing to this, there is massive emphasis on car reliability and driver stamina, despite a mandatory stoppage at the halfway mark. This is usually done in order to honor fallen troops, especially since the race kicks during the Memorial Day weekend.

So, how did the Coca-Cola 600 play out? Well, Reddick started on pole, but couldn’t add to his tally of race wins. Instead, Larson drew first blood in Stage 1. Then, in Stage 2 and Stage 3, Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell showed why Toyota was the strongest manufacturer this season. However, it was Suarez who finally emerged victorious by the time the race ended. Admittedly, not all 600 miles were completed because the weather decided to play spoilsport, and Suarez was leading when the race was called off.