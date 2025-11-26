Who Would Joey Logano Take on in a Boxing Match? Here is What He Said

NASCAR is a sport that thrives on rivalries between drivers. The various punch-ups and brawls that happen on pit road are practically fodder for the sport. It also helps that these bust-ups are great for highlight reels and compilations on YouTube. Joey Logano has been part of some of these fights, thanks to a variety of rivalries with his contemporaries.

In light of all his rivalries, are there any drivers that he has a personal vendetta against? Something that could be solved with a boxing match between the two to vent out any frustrations? Back in the early 2000s, celebrity boxing matches were all the rage, but lasted only until 2002. So if it were to make a comeback and Logano was participating, which NASCAR driver would be his opponent?

Surprisingly Joey Logano stayed coy on the matter

Sure, the idea of a boxing match between two NASCAR drivers sounds fun on paper. That being said, Joey Logano refused to name any potential pugilists. He told Donut Podcasts, “Never really thought of that. You’re asking me as I sit here, I’m not in the moment. There’s been plenty of times when I get out on the race car and I’m pissed off enough and I’m ready to go. Right now, the switch is shut off.”

He was then asked about his various rivalries and punch-ups in his Cup career. To be honest, Logano has mellowed out a lot, as have a lot of his rivals, but when he was younger he was a hothead. Most pit road brawls happen because drivers are competing at a high level, there is anxiety and adrenaline is pumping. Even when the race is over, it takes a while for the adrenaline to wear off, and in that time the emotions run high.

Logano accepts that adrenaline and road rage can happen to anyone, and is not just race car drivers. He said, “It probably happens to most people on the highway. Someone cuts you off, and you get mad. If you get mad on the highway, imagine if that was for a lot.” According to the #22 driver, when behind the wheel of a race car, they have the license to do things that would be illegal in a road situation.

How many drivers has the Team Penske star brawled with?

As mentioned before, Joey Logano is no stranger to getting his hands dirty. Just look up the fist fight he had with Kyle Busch back in 2017, which resulted in the latter getting blood on his face. Then there was the Martinsville fight with Denny Hamlin after the two collided in the race, and Logano came off worse. Prior to that, he had a massive disagreement with Ryan Newman in 2010, and a decade later, it was Chase Elliott.

Frankly, Logano’s rap sheet is pretty extensive, as it includes feuds with William Byron, Martin Truex Jr, Tony Stewart and more. Who could forget his rivalry with Kevin Harvick which led to the famous line that Harvick’s wife ‘wears the firesuit in the family’. However, one of his most famous feuds was with Matt Kenseth in 2015. To be honest, Logano was the one who started it when he punted Kenseth at Kansas.

At the time, Logano had already booked his berth in the Round of 8 and Kenseth was hoping to win his way in. Thanks to the #22 driver wrecking him, Matt Kenseth lost a chance to make it to the next round. Then, at Martinsville, Matt Kenseth got his revenge by intentionally wrecking Logano and costing him a shot at the title. If you were to book a boxing match for Logano, who would you pick as his opponent?