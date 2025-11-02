Why Is Sydney Sweeney at the NASCAR Championship Race at Phoenix?

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway has always been a great stage for movie and celebrity promotions. With a massive live audience, millions of TV viewers, and NASCAR’s built-in brand appeal, it’s the perfect place to grab attention. Back in 2005, for example, the movie Batman Begins partnered with NASCAR by sponsoring the “Batman Begins 400” at Michigan.

The event even featured a Batmobile pace car and special paint schemes inspired by the film. This time, the spotlight is on one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Sydney Sweeney.

Sweeney shifts gears

Sydney Sweeney traded the red carpet for the racetrack at Phoenix, promoting her latest flick ‘Christy‘. The Euphoria and White Lotus star has a deep love for cars. On November 17, 2024, she drove a real NASCAR stock car at Charlotte Motor Speedway through the NASCAR Racing Experience program.

Fully suited up and driving a Next Gen machine, she took several laps around the track. “This is awesome! Thank you @ryanblaney10 for showing me what I’ve been missing out on!” she wrote on Instagram afterward.

Her friendship with NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney and his wife Gianna grew from that experience. “We just clicked immediately,” Gianna said. They even spent New Year’s Eve together in Key West, strengthening their bond.

Sweeney isn’t pretending to be a car lover. She truly is one. She restores classic Ford cars and has been vocal about supporting women in motorsports. Her trip to Phoenix fits perfectly with her genuine passion for racing and her connection with NASCAR friends. She isn’t just a guest at the track; she’s a real fan enjoying the weekend with a big heart for speed.

Sweeney smiled widely in the garage as the engines roared around her. For her, it’s more than just a photo op. It’s friendship and pure love for racing.

While Sweeney brought Hollywood sparkle to the weekend, NASCAR veteran Kenny Wallace noticed something else: fans are showing more love for Denny Hamlin.

Wallace sees heart as fans warm to Hamlin

After Hamlin’s emotional win at the South Point 400 in Las Vegas, which secured his first Championship 4 appearance since 2021, the mood shifted. He dedicated the win to his ailing father, fighting back tears on the front stretch as the crowd cheered instead of booing.

“It definitely means a lot. This is the point where I kind of give the fans some sh-t, but not today. I appreciate all of you so much. I just want to say hi to my dad, my family, back at home, all the friends who came to Vegas hoping we get 60, but I didn’t think we were,” Hamlin had said post the win.

And since then, things have changed. Wallace summed it up best. “For the first time in Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR history, he’s in the top five for Most Popular Driver voting. He can’t believe it.”

Hamlin, often seen as NASCAR’s villain for moments like the 2017 Martinsville spin with Chase Elliott or his “just racing” defense, is showing a more human side. His Las Vegas win reminded fans that beneath the fire and controversy, there’s real emotion and heart.

As Sweeney bonded with her new NASCAR friends, Hamlin earned newfound respect from longtime critics. Phoenix became a weekend where Hollywood met horsepower, and emotions ran deep on and off the track.