Wife Amy Fed Up As Dale Jr’s ‘Annoying Chivalry’ Takes Her by Shock

Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. has never been a fashion icon in the traditional sense. Instead, his style is a reflection of his lifestyle, prioritizing comfort and a rugged sensibility. He has partnered with brands like Wrangler and adidas, creating apparel lines that align with his active life. His taste also extends to more unconventional accessories, such as wooden and Qalo rings, showcasing a unique flair.

The private side of their relationship has been a topic of discussion on Dale and Amy Earnhardt’s new podcast. Amy recently revealed that after nearly a decade of marriage, Dale still has a strong fascination with her outfits. She admitted, however, that some of his suggestions for her wardrobe are “questionable.”

Even after years of marriage, a little fashion advice and some good-natured disagreement are all it takes to keep the spark alive.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s questionable outfit choices for Amy

The popular podcast Bless Your Heart offers fans a unique glimpse into the life of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy. Through their candid conversations, the couple often reflects on the beginnings of their relationship, which started when Amy was hired to renovate Dale Jr.’s North Carolina home. What began as a professional collaboration soon blossomed into a private romance that they kept under wraps for six years before going public. These stories offer a warm glimpse into their journey, strengthening the connection fans feel with the beloved couple.

Beyond his celebrated racing career and two Daytona 500 wins, Dale Jr. has found a new way to connect with his audience. The podcast, which he co-hosts with Amy, serves as a window into their lives, giving fans a deeper, more personal understanding of the man behind the wheel. Through these intimate conversations about their relationship and daily experiences, they have cultivated a unique and meaningful community.

In a recent episode of the podcast, Dale Jr. and Amy have a playful disagreement over swimwear. Amy believes that a swimsuit’s appeal is all about the model wearing it, but Dale Jr. argues that if the suit looks good on an attractive model, it will look even better on his wife. The couple’s humorous exchange reveals their distinct fashion preferences.

The brand Amy refers to is called Tempt Me, and she points out a specific swimsuit that Dale Jr. wanted her to wear. While Dale Jr. believes the swimsuit is “awesome,” Amy has a different take, describing some of his suggestions as “questionable.”

Amy explains that Dale Jr. discovered a unique swimsuit on Amazon and, to keep it a surprise, refused to show her. “Well, I want it to be a surprise,” she recalls him saying. Her playful insistence pays off, and when he finally reveals the purchase of a skirted, one-shoulder swimsuit, she has a surprising change of heart, admitting, “Oh my god! That is something I think I need to wear.” Amy also playfully compares the swimsuit to one seen on The Flintstones, saying, “It looks like something we’d see on The Flintstones (a classic American animated sitcom that aired from 1960 to 1966). . It looks like freaking Wilma from The Flintstones, but it had a skirt on.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Driver breaks his collarbone while celebrating his win.

Rising NASCAR star Connor Zilisch experienced a sudden turn of events following his victory at Watkins Glen International. Connor Zilisch is connected to Dale Earnhardt Jr. as a driver for JR Motorsports. The 19-year-old, who leads the NASCAR Xfinity Series points standings, fractured his collarbone during a post-race celebration on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

After securing his sixth win of the season in the Mission 200 at The Glen, Zilisch attempted to climb on top of his No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet to celebrate. However, as he was getting out, his left foot snagged in the window netting, causing him to fall awkwardly onto the track. Medical personnel quickly attended to him, stabilizing him on a backboard before taking him to a local hospital.

The Dale Earnhardt Archive posted a post on X, writing, “ I’m glad Connor Zilisch wasn’t more seriously injured after his tumble yesterday. I thought for sure he messed up his leg and had a concussion, but he only suffered a broken collarbone. Wishing him a speedy recovery!”

A couple of hours later, Zilisch reassured his fans on social media, writing: “Thank you, everybody, for reaching out today. I’m out of the hospital and getting better already. Thankfully, CT scans of my head are clear; I just have a broken collarbone. Thankful for all the medics for quick attention and grateful it wasn’t any worse.” Unfortunately, due to the injury, Zilisch will be unable to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen. He was scheduled to drive the No. 87 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing on Sunday, but will eventually miss out.