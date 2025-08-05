William Byron Issues List of Demands to Iconic Track as NASCAR Seeks Exit

William Byron took the checkered flag on Sunday at Iowa Speedway, securing his second win of the season in a fuel-mileage thriller. For playoff hopefuls, the result was a relief. Byron was already locked in, meaning no new driver clinched a postseason berth after Bubba Wallace did so last weekend. The win came at a track that’s still relatively new to the Cup Series, but deeply rooted in NASCAR’s history.

Iowa Speedway first opened in 2006 and joined the Truck Series calendar in 2009, followed by the Xfinity Series in 2011. It wasn’t until 2024 that the venue finally hosted a Cup Series race, with Ryan Blaney winning the inaugural event. Byron followed up with a victory in 2025, adding his name to the track’s growing legacy. But with NASCAR’s schedule constantly evolving, including San Diego joining the calendar in 2026 at the expense of the Chicago Street Course, Iowa’s long-term future remains uncertain.

William Byron’s take on Iowa’s future

With two Cup races now complete at Iowa Speedway, questions remain about its future on the schedule. When asked what he’d like to see if the track stays, William Byron pointed to surface maintenance. Weather can wear down asphalt over time, and while repaving helps, it can also change how a track races.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver told Phillip Jones, “I don’t know, I just kind of roll with it. They should probably see it through now. The track’s starting to age pretty quickly. Probably be good if you repave the top, at least repave the straightaways. I don’t know, I’m not sure. It’s kind of like our strategy today. Once you kind of committed to it, you got to see it through. I’m not sure where it goes from here, but we’re going to keep hopefully coming here and it was awesome today. The fans, the facility is so clean and nice, and I love this area. Quickly becoming one of my favorite Cup destinations. It was already that in the Xfinity and Trucks, but it’s becoming that in Cup as well.”

Byron noted that preserving the track’s character while keeping it competitive is a tough balance, but an important one for drivers and fans alike. Still, he said he’d like to see Iowa Speedway stick around long-term. The 27-year-old also shared that he’s grown fond of the venue, especially the facilities and the passionate fans. He recalled enjoying the track back when he raced there in the Truck and Xfinity Series, and was happy to find that same feeling as a Cup Series driver.

Byron’s win keeps playoff door open for bubble drivers

William Byron’s victory at Iowa didn’t shake up the Playoff picture, because he’d already locked in his spot by winning the Daytona 500 earlier this season. That’s good news for drivers still fighting to qualify on points, as no new spot was taken.

Right now, Tyler Reddick (+122), Alex Bowman (+63), and Chris Buescher (+23) hold the final three Playoff positions based on points. But to make their spots official, at least one of them needs a win, especially if another surprise winner emerges in the next few races.

Just outside the cut line are Ryan Preece (-23), Kyle Busch (-73), and Ty Gibbs (-87). All three, plus a few others, still have a shot if they can pull off a win before the regular season ends. With three races left, the battle is wide open and every lap counts.