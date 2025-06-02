Wishes Pour In for Tyler Reddick & Wife Alexa as They Let Slip Biggest Secret One Week After “Rookie’s Birth

Tyler Reddick is rolling into Sunday’s Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway with some serious momentum, qualifying fourth in his No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing, a spot that puts him in a prime position to chase another win in a season that’s already been a wild ride.

The 29-year-old driver has been a force in 2025, with a knack for finding the front of the pack, and fans are buzzing to see if he can keep the good vibes going on the 1.33-mile concrete oval. But while the racetrack is heating up, there’s an even bigger reason Reddick’s got a smile on his face this weekend, one that’s got nothing to do with lap times or tire strategy.

Just one week ago, on May 25, 2025, Reddick and his wife, Alexa DeLeon Reddick, welcomed their second son into the world, a little boy they’ve named Rookie George Reddick. The baby arrived at 2:20 AM ET, right in the middle of a hectic race weekend, just hours before Reddick strapped into his car for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The couple shared the joyful news on social media, posting a photo of their growing family, now a party of four, with their eldest son Beau holding his new baby brother, and a sweet video of Rookie resting in his hospital crib. Reddick’s announcement was full of gratitude, calling the moment a blessing as they celebrated their newest addition.

The timing couldn’t have been more chaotic—Reddick went from the delivery room to the racetrack in a matter of hours, competing in the Coca-Cola 600 later that day with the kind of focus only a new dad could muster. But the real magic happened a week later, when the couple let slip their biggest secret, revealing little Rookie’s unique name to the world. It’s a nod to the racing life that’s shaped their family, and it’s sparked a wave of reactions from fans and the racing community alike. Proving that Reddick’s not just winning on the track, but in the hearts of those who cheer him on.

As Reddick prepares to take on Nashville, starting from that fourth spot, the love and support pouring in for his growing family are adding an extra layer of joy to the weekend. From heartfelt congratulations to some downright hilarious takes, the reactions to Rookie George Reddick’s arrival are lighting up social media.

Fans go wild over little Reddick’s Rookie name

The announcement of Tyler Reddick and Alexa’s second son, Rookie George Reddick, has sent fans into a frenzy, with congratulations and warm wishes flooding in from every corner of the NASCAR world. Social media has been a sea of heart emojis and sweet messages, with fans gushing over the adorable photos of the Reddick family and their newest little racer. But alongside the heartfelt sentiments, there’s been a wave of humorous reactions to the baby’s unique name, proving that NASCAR fans know how to have a good laugh while celebrating one of their favorite drivers.

One fan couldn’t help but chuckle, asking, “Rookie? Like, is that his actual name, or are they just calling baby George a rookie?” It’s a question that’s popped up more than once, as folks try to wrap their heads around the playful choice.

Another fan took it a step further, joking, “Does he get to eventually change his name to Veteran, All-Star, Hall of Fame, and Legend as time goes on?” The idea of little Rookie growing up with a name that evolves with his racing career—if he follows in his dad’s footsteps—has fans grinning at the possibilities. Imagine the NBC or the FOX booth announcing that the Rookie Reddick will compete for the Rookie of the Year title? And then there’s the fan who pointed out, “Every move the kid will do will be considered a rookie move lol,” a lighthearted jab at how the name might set the tone for some funny moments as Rookie grows up.

The 23XI Racing account joined in on the fun, posting, “Keep the seat warm for him,” a cheeky nod to the idea that Tyler’s seat in the No. 45 car might one day belong to his son. It’s a playful way of saying the team is already looking forward to the next generation of Reddicks in racing, even if Rookie’s just a week old.

Another fan added their own spin, writing, “I’m gonna call him Rookie Bobby, Hahahaha congratulations!” That nickname is a clear shoutout to the 2006 NASCAR comedy Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, where Will Ferrell plays the titular driver with a flair for dramatic racing antics. The reference ties Rookie’s name to a bit of racing movie history, making the congratulations even more fun.

From the sweet to the silly, the reactions to Rookie George Reddick’s arrival show just how much Tyler and Alexa’s growing family means to the NASCAR community. As Reddick lines up fourth on the grid for Sunday’s race, he’s carrying not just the hopes of a strong finish, but the joy of a new chapter that’s already winning over fans everywhere.