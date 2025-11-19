Xfinity Series Driver Reveals Unfiltered Truth Behind Brutal NASCAR Survival

NASCAR drivers don’t just drive fast. They basically have a full-time job off the track, too. They’re constantly doing media interviews, attending sponsor activations, and appearing at events, all to keep their backers happy. Plus, they’re juggling race prep, team meetings, sim work, and then trying to live a “normal” life outside the sport.

It’s not just about the checkered flags. There’s a ton of behind-the-scenes work that most fans never see. Recently, Xfinity Series driver Ryan Ellis lifted the veil on what it really takes just to get on track.

Racing is only half the battle

When Ryan Ellis dropped that post on X, he wasn’t messing around when he called out Xfinity driver Brad Perez for somehow “perfectly” describing his life on Perez’s podcast, saying, “I get asked all the time about how much work goes into just getting the ability to get on the track & I have never described it as well as did … Stick around till the end for the best part.”

In the clip he shared, Perez breaks down just how many moving pieces a small or midsize driver has to manage. He gave shoutouts to people like Garrett Smithley, Ryan Vargas, and Ryan Ellis himself, not just for driving, but for the massive behind-the-scenes hustle.

Perez explains that Ellis has to piece together deals, manage partner expectations, satisfy sponsors by delivering hospitality, and make sure every single race remains attractive to investors. It’s not “just go race,” it’s a full-time sales and marketing job plus driving.

Perez’s point about “little things” is what really hits: “How many small things have to come together for the partner to be happy … all 33 races … they have to get the exact stuff they want … the hospitality …”

That resonates in NASCAR, especially for guys who are not backed by mega teams. For Ellis, that means every weekend is like slaying a dragon, not just on the track, but off it. He has to balance outreach, follow-up, meetings, and even personal responsibilities. That level of detail is rarely publicized, but it’s real.

What makes Ellis’ callout even more powerful is that it’s not just gripes; it’s the context for why he’s made the decisions he has. In 2025, he’s racing full-time for DGM Racing in the Xfinity Series. He’s not a pay-driver coasting on cash. He’s grinding, using relationships, sponsorships, and raw effort just to stay relevant. Perez’s description makes it clear how tenuous that balance is, where one deal falling through could mean fewer races, less exposure, or something worse.

Ellis isn’t just complaining. By amplifying Perez’s words, he’s putting a spotlight on how hard it is for underdog drivers to stay in the sport. At the same time, Ryan Ellis has real confidence heading into 2026. He recently signed a multi-year deal with Young’s Motorsports for the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

This move could give him more stability, but even with a contract, he’s still going to be juggling sponsorships, partner obligations, and personal life. That’s just part of his day-to-day, and now, thanks to his post, more people are seeing it. Talking of the Xfinity series, Jeb Burton is sticking around at Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport for another year.

Burton sticks for another year

The team announced that Burton will stay in the No. 27 Chevrolet for the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season, marking his fourth straight year with the organization. Team owner Jordan Anderson has been building this operation for years, and keeping Burton on board is another sign of that steady growth.

“We are thrilled to have Jeb back in the No. 27 for 2026. Jeb has become a cornerstone of our program, consistently delivering strong results and serving as an invaluable asset both on and off the track,” Anderson said.

Burton has been racing in the series since 2013, piling up more than 200 starts along with two wins, 15 top fives, and 48 top tens. As the son of former Cup driver Ward Burton, he’s been around NASCAR his whole life, and that veteran experience continues to be a big benefit to the team.

“It means a lot to be returning to Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport for a fourth season. We’ve built a strong foundation and I’m proud of what we accomplished in 2025. I’m incredibly grateful for the continued support from Jordan, John Bommarito and all our dedicated partners. My focus is to contend for wins and compete for a championship in 2026,” Burton said about continuing his tenure with the team.

Jordan Anderson Racing still has more announcements coming for its 2026 lineup. One thing expected is that Rajah Caruth will run part of the schedule with the team to fill out his season alongside his time at JR Motorsports.