Giannis Antetokounmpo Facing Bleak Future Despite Family’s Assurance

If there’s one man who has managed to put most NBA front offices looking for him, it’s Giannis Antetokounmpo. But when on national duty, the NBA scenes are in the rearview. And what translates his hunger this time even more is that Greece has not won any medals in the EuroBasket since winning bronze in 2009. Pinches even harder because they had a 5-0 record in the group stage in 2022. And with time running out, can the Hellas star make a difference this time?

Until now, the roster has been built around Giannis Antetokounmpo, which still keeps them in the hunt. Then there’s Kostas Papanikolaou and Kostas Sloukas, both 35, who are serving as leaders in what may be their farewell EuroBasket. With their generation never winning a senior medal despite being crowned European junior champions, the urgency around this campaign is louder than ever. And Giannis isn’t safe either.

As one report outlined, “This energy can also help Giannis deliver, because the younger generation coming behind the veteran duo doesn’t have the same accolades and pedigree as them.” The same report added that “after 2025, there’s a good chance that Greece and Giannis will need to navigate the future with a serious disadvantage in talent.” It is no secret that the Greek national basketball team heads into EuroBasket 2025 with one eye on history and the other on the inevitable clock ticking down on its veterans.

Reports point to this EuroBasket as not just a crucial moment but perhaps the final realistic chance for Giannis to lift Greece onto the podium. But what after him? Because the numbers reflect the concern. Greece received just 2.3 percent of expert votes to win EuroBasket. Far behind Serbia’s 73.1 percent and Germany’s 10 percent. Only 13.1 percent of surveyed media members expect Greece to even reach the podium. That is a sobering reality for a team leaning on Giannis’ individual brilliance. So what after him?

That answer is still unknown. Greek fans will still hope for him to go against all odds and reach the podium this time, besides giving one last shot in the next EuroBasket, to say the least. ESPN’s second-best player in the EuroBasket, even ahead of Luka Doncic, deserves to stay longer. His 25-point, 10-rebound performance during a recent friendly against Latvia was another reminder of his unmatched level. But it also highlighted how much more is asked of him compared to stars on rival rosters stacked with NBA talent.

This tournament likely represents Greece’s final realistic chance to win a major international medal until a new generation emerges. A process that could take a decade, given current development trends. The convergence of aging veterans, limited young talent, and increasing international competition suggests Greece faces a challenging period following EuroBasket 2025.

Giannis Antetokounmpo gets support from close family member

Publicly, the Antetokounmpo family insists optimism is alive within the camp. Kostas Antetokounmpo recently shared that “for us, there is always optimism. We will never say that we go into the tournament and we are not confident. We have confidence this year too”. His words underline the belief that Greece still has enough collective strength to mount a push. Even if the odds say otherwise.

The younger brother also pointed to his own evolving role. Saying he has come into the team as one of the main five and that “the team relies on me”. That responsibility reflects the shrinking veteran pool and the reality that secondary pieces now need to shoulder more weight than before. It also shows that Giannis is not the only Antetokounmpo expected to lead, though the spotlight remains on him as the team’s driving force. But optimism does not erase the math.

The lack of fresh talent, the tactical disadvantages under FIBA rules, and the looming exit of two 35-year-old captains all feed into the same conclusion. Greece’s family-driven faith and confidence may carry them through tough stretches, but without structural change in development and more depth across the roster, Giannis may find himself in the very position analysts predict: isolated and burdened in what could soon be the bleakest chapter for Greek basketball.