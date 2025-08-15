What Are Luka Doncic’s Records for Slovenia?

Slovenia’s offense and playbook often run through Luka Doncic. And his international averages capture that workload. Which places him among the most complete guards in international play. His efficiency across tournaments sits at a 26.5 rating on average, reflecting games where he both scored and created at elite levels.

His impact transcends stats, though the numbers tell their own epic tale. It fuels historic performances that rewrite record books. From a menacing teenager to captain of the Slovenian National Team, his journey mirrors Slovenia’s rise. Which might make one wonder: what records does he hold for Slovenia? Well if you’re one of them, the answer is here.

Senior national team career averages

Since his senior debut at just 17 years old, he’s transformed Slovenia from basketball underdogs into global contenders. Doncic’s dominance for Slovenia isn’t a flash. It’s a six-year masterclass. Across 41 senior games, his averages border on basketball alchemy: 23.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 7.5 assists.

The numbers aren’t just All-Star numbers. They’re more than impressive for an international for an international guard. His versatility glows brightest in FIBA play. That 26.5 average efficiency rating? Proving he’s worthy holding the position of ‘the captain’ of the team.

Major Tournament Performance

If you think the stakes must be high, check Luka Doncic’s numbers. Here’s why his tournament résumé stands out:

Year Event GP PPG RPG APG EFF 2024 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament Greece 3 27.7 9.7 8.3 26.3 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup 8 27 7.1 6.1 26 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 European Qualifiers 4 25 8.8 7.3 26.5 2022 FIBA EuroBasket 7 26 7.7 6.6 27.1 2021 Tokyo 2020 Men’s Olympic Basketball Tournament 6 23.8 9.7 9.5 29.2 2021 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament Kaunas, Lithuania 4 21.3 8 11.3 31.5 2017 FIBA EuroBasket 9 14.3 8.1 3.6 18.7 Total average 41 23.6 8.4 7.5 26.5

The tournament table shows where Doncic lifted his level most often and why teams planned around him. The 2021 Olympics cemented his legend. Including a triple-double across 6 games (23.8/9.7/9.5), he dragged Slovenia to their first-ever semifinal. He didn’t stop there. At the 2024 Qualifiers, he scored- 27.7 points, 9.7 rpg, 8.3 assists. Proving no stage intimidates him.

Personal Single-Game Highs

Doncic owns records that’ll haunt opponents for years to come:

48 points vs. Argentina (2021 Olympics): Torched defenses with 31 first-half points, nearly breaking the Olympic scoring record.

49 efficiency rating in that same Argentina game: A flawless blend of scoring, playmaking, and control.

14 rebounds vs. Spain (2021 Olympics): Dominated the glass against former world champions.

11 assists vs. Lithuania (2021 Olympic Qualifier): Dismantled rivals with visionary passing in a win-or-go-home classic.

Doncic’s single-game records for Slovenia are standout moments and they explain why he is considered a global star so details follow. His most points for Slovenia came when he scored 48 against Argentina at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics. A total that sits among the highest individual Olympic scoring games.

His highest efficiency rating is 49 also from that Argentina game. He grabbed a team high 14 rebounds against Spain in Tokyo, and he posted 11 assists versus Lithuania in the 2021 Olympic Qualifier.

All-Time Points Scored

Through official competitions from 2017 to 2024 Doncic has totaled 968 points for Slovenia He climbed up leaderboards at speed, already ranking 8th in EuroBasket scoring (311 points) despite playing just 16 tournament games.. Those 968 points place him prominently on Slovenia’s scoring list and underline a scoring rate of 23.6 points per game which explains his offensive centrality for the national team.

Career Milestones

Luka Doncic’s timeline with Slovenia is a highlight reel:

2017 EuroBasket : Teenage debutant wins gold, named to All-Tournament Team. His late ankle injury in the final couldn’t dim Slovenia’s first title.

2021 Olympic Qualifiers : First triple-double (31 pts, 11 reb, 13 ast) vs. Lithuania to clinch Slovenia’s Olympic debut.

2021 Olympics : Historic triple-double (16 pts, 10 reb, 18 ast) vs. France- only the third ever in Olympic history .

2024: Latest triple-double (36/11/10) vs. New Zealand, proving his wizardry never fades.

Doncic debuted as a teenager at EuroBasket 2017 and helped Slovenia win its first ever EuroBasket title that same year. A milestone that shaped the program’s trajectory. He helped Slovenia remain unbeaten in official competition through the Tokyo cycle which illustrates leadership under pressure.

Final word?

Luka Doncic’s record with Slovenia combines volume scoring assists and rebounding in ways few guards manage. And the raw totals and tournament splits above explain why he is both the statistical engine and the face of his national team going forward. At 26, his records already feel untouchable. Yet the scariest part? He’s still climbing.