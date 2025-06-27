Ace Bailey Follows Kobe Bryant’s Footsteps After Jazz Takes Firm Stand on Rookie’s Future

The 2025 NBA Draft brought plenty of drama, especially when the Utah Jazz grabbed Ace Bailey with the fifth overall pick. Bailey, a top-tier talent out of Rutgers, was once seen as a top-three lock. A lethal shooter, smart finisher in transition, and strong off-ball mover, Bailey checks all the boxes. But things took a sharp turn when he skipped private workouts, including one with the Sixers. Concerns about his attitude, basketball IQ, and interview presence surfaced, making him slide to No. 5, where the Jazz couldn’t resist.

So what’s the catch? Bailey reportedly had his eyes set on other teams like Washington, New Orleans, or Brooklyn. According to reports, his camp even told at least one team not to pick him or he wouldn’t report. That created a mess for Utah, especially when Bailey didn’t fly in with fellow rookie Walter Clayton Jr. Bailey’s absence from Utah raised eyebrows. While he’s now expected by Monday’s summer camp, whispers suggest the Jazz might have to trade him or lose him entirely. And it seems that, despite the tension, Utah is not folding.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst made the Jazz’s stance clear. “They will absolutely not budge on this, and eventually, Ace Bailey is going to be a Utah Jazz,” he said on Get Up. When asked if Utah might give in, he replied, “I do not. I do not think any team in this situation would give in. They have the ultimate position.” Windhorst pointed out that Utah simply can’t afford to cater to where players want to go. “They have to draft and develop the most talented players they can,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

In another video that surfaced, he also mentioned that Bailey tried to steer himself away from Utah, but the team doesn’t intend to be pushed around. “Danny Ainge and his son Austin are not going to bend here,” Windhorst said, noting how the Jazz gave Bailey the space to go home but still expect him in Salt Lake by Monday. “But let’s see how the next 72 hours plays out.”

Scott Van Pelt added to the conversation, voicing frustration over Bailey’s attitude. “He’s good, but he’s not this good to be trying to dictate to people, ‘don’t take me.’ Like, what the h— is that?” he asked. Windhorst responded by saying the Jazz had little choice in the matter. “The Jazz pretty much tanked last season. And then they got terrible luck in the lottery to go all the way back to fifth… They have to take that player there, Scott,” he said. Even if it leads to a few rocky weeks, the Jazz believe it’s worth it. Windhorst added, “If it leads to a couple of weeks or a couple of months, hopefully not, of a little bit of uncomfort, they will deal with it, because that’s what they have to do.”

Ace Bailey’s draft drama draws parallels to Kobe Bryant’s bold move to join the Lakers

While the Utah Jazz stand firm on keeping Ace Bailey, the situation feels oddly familiar to fans of NBA history. Nearly three decades ago, a teenage Kobe Bryant pulled a similar move, except he succeeded.

Back in 1996, the Charlotte Hornets selected Kobe at No. 13 overall, but he never intended to suit up for them. In fact, both Kobe and his camp worked behind the scenes to make sure he landed where he wanted. In the ESPN documentary Sole Man, Sonny Vaccaro revealed, “It was my duty to inform people: buyer beware… the possibility existed that Kobe Bryant might go to Italy… and the New Jersey Nets bit.” Vaccaro was one of the key figures behind Kobe’s leap to the NBA and his push toward Los Angeles.

via Imago Kobe Bryant poses for a portrait inside of his office in Costa Mesa, California, on Jan. 17, 2020. Bryant, one of the greatest NBA players in history, is building an impressive resume in his post-basketball career, including winning an Academy Award.

The plan worked. Kobe’s camp, with help from Adidas and Lakers exec Jerry West, steered him past 12 teams. The Nets, originally interested in taking Bryant at No. 8, passed because of the Italy rumor. Former GM John Nash later confirmed, “John [Calipari] wanted to take Kobe Bryant in the [1996] draft. And he got faked out.” Bryant refused to work out for some teams, including Sacramento, and even warned them not to draft him.

Arn Tellem, Kobe’s agent, admitted the approach was strategic. “We were in a position to do it, so we went for it, and we achieved it,” he said. Bailey’s story may not follow the exact path, but it echoes the same attempt to control one’s destiny. The only difference? Utah doesn’t seem ready to fold like Charlotte once did.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad