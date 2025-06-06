Tyrese Haliburton Turns Heat Legend Into Fanboy, Forcing Iverson Bomb to Back His Superstar Case

After a long wait, Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder finally tipped off. And what a way to start. Neck-and-neck all night, and when the clock ticked down to its final moments, the Pacers lagged by just a point: 109 to 110. But it all came down to one bold decision. With only 0.3 seconds left, Tyrese Haliburton stepped back and hit a jumper over Cason Wallace. Just like that, the Pacers stole the win. It was his third game-winner of the postseason, and while he only scored 14 points, no points mattered more than the final two.

Now imagine watching that live. Dwyane Wade is there for it all, living in the moment. As soon as Haliburton sank the shot, Wade, who was streaming the game, jumped out of his chair and ran across the room. He shouted on camera, “Oh my God!” and followed it up with three powerful words: “superstar, superstar, superstar.” For years, the NBA world has debated whether Haliburton belonged among the elite. After this shot, Haliburton made his position known. And Wade wasn’t done singing Haliburton’s praise either.

Later that night, Wade posted a message on Instagram that doubled down on the moment. “First of all this is one of the greatest games that I’ve watched as a fan,” he wrote. He pointed out that Haliburton had struggled, was out of rhythm, and yet still took the risk. That’s what impressed him most. “Allen Iverson will call him and probably say ‘you’re a cold m— —er,’” Wade said. It’s rare to see such confidence under pressure, especially from someone so young. For a legend like Wade to say that? You don’t get higher praise. But the words didn’t stop there.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This wasn’t just any shot: this was in the finals. “If you ever picked up a basketball, you’ve always dreamed of hitting a game winner, in the biggest game of your life. He just hit a game winner in the finals!” Wade added. Chris Johnson also chimed in, reminding everyone of the stakes. Chris cracked up, “Of Game 1! On the road!” The two laughed before Wade said, “I’m gonna get a jersey. I need it signed.” Haliburton’s “clutch gene”, he said, is what we all want.

via Imago Jan 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

That kind of moment can define a career and inspire players for years to come. With that shot, Tyrese didn’t just win the game, he gained a fan for life. And maybe, he inspired a generation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tyrese Haliburton’s heartbeat moment shows why the Pacers believe until the buzzer

Tyrese Haliburton’s shot may have made headlines, but what came before it revealed the real spirit of the Pacers. For most of Game 1, Indiana looked rattled, coughing up 19 turnovers in the first half alone. That’s the most in any NBA Finals half since 1990. Yet somehow, they walked into the fourth quarter trailing by just nine. Coach Rick Carlisle put it plainly: “First half was rough. Nineteen turnovers. The good thing was it was only nine points (at the end of the third). So we were within reach.”

That resilience has defined Indiana’s entire playoff run. Down 15 early in the fourth, and still trailing by five with under 90 seconds left, they never blinked. Andrew Nembhard hit a big three, Pascal Siakam added a driving layup, and they got the stop they needed. Then came Haliburton’s moment. “They have a lot of confidence in me to make that shot,” he said afterward. “I just know that this group is a resilient group and we don’t give up until there is zero on the clock.” And true to his words, zero is when he let it fly.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Oklahoma City, meanwhile, watched its biggest advantage disappear again. Despite MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 38 points, the Thunder fell just short at home. He still thought he had a shot at the end. “I thought I got a pretty good look, felt good; didn’t go in,” he said. That miss, paired with Haliburton’s make, flipped the story. It’s the fine margin that turns MVP seasons into missed chances.

As one of the NBA’s youngest teams, OKC will grow from this. But Game 1 belonged to Indiana’s experience under fire. “They just play with a great spirit, they keep coming, they made plays, made shots. They deserved to win by a point,” admitted Thunder coach Mark Daigneault. And for Haliburton, that single point was another page in a growing legend.