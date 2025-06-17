Unlike Cooper Flagg & Dylan Harper, 18YO Draft Prospect’s Unusual Decision Will Have Major Impact on NBA Career

The 2025 NBA Draft is supposed to be a coronation. Cooper Flagg? Locked in at No. 1. Dylan Harper? Basically penciled in at No. 2. But right now, the real drama isn’t at the top; it’s in the chaos below. And one kid’s gamble might just blow up the whole board.

We’ve seen prospects play hardball before. Remember when Luka refused to work out for the Kings? Or when Kobe dared Charlotte to draft him? But this? Nah, this is different. This isn’t just arrogance. This is chess, and the league’s front offices? They’re sweating.

Here’s the bombshell: Ace Bailey’s draft stock is tanking because the kid won’t play ball, literally. He hasn’t worked out for a single team. Not Philly, not Charlotte. Not even the Wizards, who’ve been begging for a look. Why? Because Bailey’s camp is demanding a top-3 promise and a “pathway to stardom.” Sources say Bailey’s people have told teams he’s a top-3 talent… but he won’t work out unless they guarantee him the keys to the franchise. Translation? He’s betting on himself harder than a gambler. And teams? They’re angry.

Let’s look at the cold, hard facts. Bailey put up 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game at Rutgers – solid numbers, but not mind-blowing. His 46% shooting from the field pales in comparison to Flagg’s 48% and Harper’s 48.4%. But stats don’t tell the whole story with Bailey. At 6’7.5″ with a 7-foot wingspan, he’s got the prototypical NBA wing build. His highlights show flashes of Kevin Durant-esque scoring ability. And perhaps most importantly, he’s got that unteachable “it” factor that makes scouts drool.

via Imago Jan 2, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The problem? NBA teams hate being strong-armed. Philadelphia, holding the No. 3 pick, was reportedly all in on Bailey until he refused to work out for them. Now, ESPN’s latest mock has them taking VJ Edgecombe instead. Charlotte at No. 4 might be too low for Bailey’s liking. Washington at No. 6 would be a full-blown slide. But here’s the twist! Some insiders believe Bailey’s camp has a secret handshake deal with a team in the 3-5 range, which is why they’re comfortable playing hardball.

And if that sounds familiar? It should. Because this isn’t the first time Ace Bailey’s “my way or the highway” approach has left teams, and even legends, empty-handed. Long before he was snubbing NBA workouts, he was turning down Shaquille O’Neal himself.

Shaq’s Missed Shot: Why Reebok Couldn’t Land Ace Bailey

Shaquille O’Neal thought he had a plan. As Reebok’s President of Basketball Ops, he wanted the next face of the brand. Angel Reese? Check. But his real target? Ace Bailey. Problem? The kid’s price tag was already superstar-level. On Netflix’s Power Moves, Shaq admitted it: “Had the chance to sign Ace… but he’s a very expensive ticket. I didn’t even wanna have that convo.” And by November 2024? Bailey signed with Nike, leaving Reebok (and Shaq) empty-handed.

The lesson? Bailey’s always played the long game. Whether it’s sneaker deals or draft slots, he knows his worth. Now? We’ll see if NBA GMs agree… or if they let him slide into regret. Because right now, Cooper Flagg’s getting the red carpet, Dylan Harper’s getting the hype, and Ace Bailey? He’s playing 4D chess while everyone else checks the rulebook.

Gutsy move? Absolutely. But in a draft where one wrong decision can define a career? This might be the ballsiest gamble we’ve seen in years. Tick-tock, Ace. The clock’s loud. And the league? It’s watching.