Adam Silver Recruits Luka Doncic’s Ex-Team To Battle LeBron James As $5Bn Plan Emerges

What happens when LeBron James’ right-hand man starts advising a league that could rival the NBA? It raises a lot of questions. Maverick Carter, James’s longtime business manager, is now backing a $5 billion global league project. According to ESPN, the plan involves six men’s and six women’s teams playing across the globe. When asked about James’ role, insiders were quick to point out, “Sources told ESPN that LeBron James is not involved in the efforts.” Still, it’s hard to ignore Carter’s close ties to the Lakers star.

The league isn’t just aiming to be flashy, it means business, and it wants to carve it’s own place. Backed by private equity groups, it hopes to attract sovereign wealth funds too. The NBA hasn’t seen a real 5-on-5 rival since it absorbed the ABA in the 1970s. So why now? Possibly because the WNBA’s rival league, “Unrivaled,” just drew in major stars. While LeBron’s name isn’t officially attached, Carter’s presence alone gives the project power. Could this be a test run for LeBron’s post-retirement ownership goals? Well, the NBA commissioner isn’t willing to back down easily.

So what does Adam Silver do as a potential rival starts rearing its head? He shows that he is ready to run the defense. In Paris, he met with Real Madrid, Luka Doncic’s former team, hoping to secure their spot in a new NBA Europe league. This move isn’t random. Real Madrid’s EuroLeague license expires in 2026. If they jump ship, others could follow. “Real Madrid is one of those clubs with a guaranteed spot,” the report explains, but cracks are forming. With deep soccer money and global appeal, the club could be Silver’s crown jewel.

via Reuters [US, Mexico, & Canada customers only] Jan 23, 2025; Paris, FRANCE; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks before the Paris Games 2025 NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters via Imagn Images

But Silver isn’t stopping there. He’s spoken with London’s leaders, Qatari investors, and teams like Alba Berlin, who already exited the EuroLeague. NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum summed it up, saying Berlin believes in a “revamped top-tier league in Europe.” The goal? Sixteen teams, major cities, and a long-term plan. While EuroLeague’s CEO argues, “There’s a lot of confusion,” Silver seems more focused than ever. The battle for basketball’s future is already underway.

LeBron James’ quiet meeting in France raises questions about his involvement in the big move

When a photo surfaced showing LeBron James on a boat with Maverick Carter and Miško Ražnatović in Saint Tropez, the internet lit up. Some wondered if Jokić might be headed to the Lakers or if LeBron was eyeing Denver. But as Front Office Sports confirmed, “Sources familiar with the situation tell FOS it was not about the Nuggets or Lakers.” Instead, insiders say the real topic was Carter’s $5 billion international basketball league. The location and timing only deepened the intrigue.

The caption of Ražnatović’s now-viral post read, “The summer of 2025 is the perfect time to make big plans for the fall of 2026.” It was subtle, but it hinted at something bigger than a casual meetup. Ražnatović is no minor figure in European hoops. His agency, BeoBasket, is partnered with Excel Sports Management and represents top talent like Ivica Zubac. The company’s network makes him a key connector between NBA stars and Europe’s elite players. Having him on that boat wasn’t random.

Even though Carter’s circle insists LeBron has no formal role in the new league, this meeting raises real questions. Why bring James into such a private discussion if he’s not involved? It’s not far-fetched to assume that Carter, while leading the league’s planning, might be preparing LeBron for a behind-the-scenes role. Especially since the Financial Times noted, “The league expects to be a ‘full-time’ responsibility.” James’ run with the Lakers is almost at its end, with this being his final season. Coupled with the fact that his future for the first time since his draft seems so uncertain, he might just be looking at options outside the league.

Equity is another factor. This league could give players ownership stakes, a model that NBA rules currently ban. Celtics star Jaylen Brown even said he’d like those restrictions gone. If this new venture offers power and profit, maybe that quiet boat ride wasn’t so quiet after all.