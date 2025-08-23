After LeBron James Rejection, Warriors Suffer Another Blow Amid Jonathan Kuminga Drama

Golden State Warriors have already faced one embarrassing setback. For months, Golden State quietly tested the waters on pairing Curry with LeBron James. The idea of two rivals finally sharing a backcourt drew attention across the league. Yet, every inquiry ended in the same result. According to ESPN and multiple insiders, the Lakers front office and James’s agent Rich Paul gave a simple answer: no. Los Angeles has no plans to deal its franchise icon, and James himself has shown no desire to leave. The Warriors’ vision of a blockbuster addition vanished before it could even take shape.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Kuminga’s ongoing negotiations have created a cloud of uncertainty over the Warriors’ preseason preparations. Limiting their flexibility in potential trade scenarios. The impasse reflects the difficult balancing act between preserving financial flexibility and securing future assets. This situation becomes even more complicated when trying to pursue established talents who could immediately contribute to Stephen Curry’s shrinking championship window. Now, Golden State faces another challenge, adding fuel to the burn.

As reported by HoopsRumors, Golden State also reached out to the New Orleans Pelicans this summer about Trey Murphy III. The 25-year-old forward is coming off a breakout season where he averaged 21.2 points per game, shooting 36.1 percent from beyond the arc. At 6’8”, Murphy has become the type of versatile scorer and defender every contender covets. But just like with James, Golden State hit a wall. Jake Fischer of The Stein Line revealed the Pelicans turned away offers, refusing to part with a player who has grown into one of their most reliable young stars.

via Imago Image Credits: IMAGN

The rejection makes sense when you consider Murphy’s value in New Orleans. He is signed to a four-year, $112 million contract that looks like a bargain in today’s market. Alongside Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado, Trey Murphy has become a pillar of stability for a team still dealing with questions around Zion Williamson’s health.

With Williamson’s long-term availability still uncertain, the Pelicans see Murphy as essential. As Fischer explained, “all the reasons teams such as the Spurs and Warriors are interested in Murphy’s services are also reasons the Pelicans would be reluctant to part with him.” It leaves Golden State Warriors searching yet again for answers.

For the Warriors, this is a blow they cannot ignore. Missing on James already signaled how difficult it will be to land a superstar through trades. Striking out on Murphy underlines the problem even more. Both players represented ideal fits around Curry, Butler, and Green, but neither was within reach.

Golden State is still determined to find help, but each rejection shortens the list of realistic targets. As October approaches, they move forward knowing that their next attempt at reshaping the roster has to stick, especially with other problems waiting in the background.

Kuminga standoff creates ripple effects

While trades keep slipping away, Golden State Warriors’ most pressing problem lies at home. Jonathan Kuminga remains unsigned, and his standoff with the team has stretched through the summer. The Warriors have offered him a two-year, $45 million contract, with the second year being a team option. Kuminga’s camp, however, wants a deal closer to $30 million annually, ideally with a player option. The gap has left the 22-year-old forward weighing his choices while the team wonders how long this standstill will last.

Apr 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles upcourt against the San Antonio Spurs in the second period at Chase Center.

The risk for Golden State is obvious. Kuminga’s qualifying offer of about $7.9 million expires October 1. If he accepts it, he becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer, holding all the leverage. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne even floated the idea of adding another year to the Warriors’ offer to form a 2+1 contract, giving Kuminga more control without tying the team down too tightly.

Kuminga’s impressive averages of 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds last season demonstrate his growth, yet the Warriors remain cautious about overcommitting financially. The organization’s refusal to include Buddy Hield or Moses Moody in sign-and-trade scenarios further limits their flexibility.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The October 1st deadline for Kuminga’s qualifying offer creates additional pressure for both parties to find compromise. If he accepts the qualifying offer, Kuminga would gain a no-trade clause while the Warriors would lose leverage and potential trade value.

This ticking clock adds urgency to negotiations that have already stretched through the summer, potentially forcing Golden State to make uncomfortable decisions about their financial future and championship aspirations.