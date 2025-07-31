After Stephen A. Smith, Ex-Bulls Champ Fires Michael Jordan Warning Ahead Of His NBA Return

Michael Jordan inspired generations of upcoming players, earning 10 NBA scoring titles, six NBA titles (6× Finals MVP) and 14 All-Star appearances with the Chicago Bulls. Every move on the court showed what greatness looked like when matched with a no-nonsense attitude. That approach didn’t stop with the final buzzer either. As he once said, “I don’t do things half‑heartedly. Because I know if I do, then I can expect half‑hearted results.” His presence in the game has been missed for years. But in good news for his fans, the silence is finally breaking.

Back in May, NBC Sports confirmed a major addition to its NBA coverage starting in the 2025–26 season. Michael Jordan will join as a “special contributor,” just as the league returns to NBC and Peacock under a new 11-year, $76 billion deal. During NBC’s upfront presentation at Radio City Music Hall, Jordan shared his excitement: “I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC. The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career…” His role will include pre-recorded segments for halftime and pregame, not daily appearances. Interestingly, a former Bulls champ, who also auditioned for a role on NBC, has a warning for the players on what to expect.

During his recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, former NBA champ John Salley opened up about his own NBC audition. He shared, “Yeah, I want to go back to NBC. I want to work back in television. I think we need to give a different look…” Though the job went to others, he didn’t hold grudges. But when Rich asked how Jordan might approach his analyst role, Salley didn’t hesitate. “You’re going to get a lot of, ‘Yo, that boy sucks… I wouldn’t have paid him.’” That sounds exactly like MJ, doesn’t it?

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 08: 23xi co-owner Michael Jordan talks with members of his team prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart on September 08, 2024 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA.

And Salley believes Jordan’s words won’t be filtered. “Oh, he’s 62 now. He’s going to tell you what he thinks.” He explained that MJ sees the game from a different level, as someone who once hunted greatness. That kind of insight, Salley said, could bring honest takes fans aren’t used to anymore. Rich even pitched an idea for NBC: hand Jordan an iPad and record his unfiltered reactions, just like they did for The Last Dance. Salley laughed but added, “You can’t be giving away your goods, man.” Maybe, but if anyone can deliver the goods, it’s still Michael Jordan.

Michael Jordan’s TV return has Stephen A. Smith expecting unfiltered commentary

When NBC revealed Michael Jordan’s new role as a special contributor, it stirred a mix of excitement and curiosity. With the NBA returning to the network, fans began wondering what version of Jordan would appear on their screens. During an appearance last month on the PBD Podcast, Stephen A. Smith offered a clear answer. “Let me tell you something about Michael Jordan: He’s going to be brutally honest—I can assure you that.” That hint of unfiltered truth is exactly what many are hoping for.

Stephen A. didn’t stop there. He emphasized that Jordan’s words won’t come from a place of hate, but rather from pure honesty. “He’s not going to be somebody who’s going to be passive… The Michael Jordan I know, when talking basketball, he is as candid as it gets. He ain’t trying to hurt nobody’s feelings. He ain’t trying to be insulting—but he’s going to tell you what’s going on.” That tone reflects the Jordan seen in The Last Dance, where jokes, jabs, and truth all shared the same breath.

Smith, who stays in touch with Jordan, said the basketball icon never stopped being vocal about the game. “Stop acting like you have nothing to say about basketball now that you’re retired—you talk about it all the damn time!” Smith even joked that if Jordan softens up on camera, he’ll be the first one calling him out. “You’re getting shy now. That’s what we’re doing? That ain’t the MJ I know!” NBC declined to comment on the rumored $40 million salary, but for fans, the real payoff will be hearing Michael Jordan speak his mind again.