Air Corgi Predictions Record: Examining Internet Sensation’s Accuracy Ahead of 2025 NBA Finals

Is the NBA’s newest oracle… a corgi? And not just any corgi, but one with a vertical, a shot, and apparently, a playoff record worth paying attention to? Welcome to 2025, where artificial intelligence and algorithmic analysis are no longer the only outsiders invading basketball predictions. Now, it’s dogs. Specifically, a viral sensation known as Air Corgi—a.k.a. Steph Furry, whose trick-shot prediction videos have caught fire online.

With the 2025 NBA Finals tipping off on June 5 between the Thunder and Pacers, Yahoo Sports dropped a prediction video that set social media ablaze. In it, Air Corgi nails miniature baskets for each game of the series. Final score? Pacers 4, Thunder 3. That’s right, Indiana will be our champions, per a four-legged mascot with a flair for flair.

Wild? Maybe. But this isn’t just a one-off trick shot video. Fans immediately flooded the comments with a valid question: “How often has this dog been right about its playoff guesses this postseason?” The answer? Surprisingly consistent. According to Grok, Air Corgi has correctly predicted 75% of its 2025 NBA Playoff picks so far.

Who is Air Corgi?

Air Corgi isn’t your average pup. Known officially as Steph Furry on Instagram, this fluffy forecaster has become a social media staple during playoff season, dunking tiny basketballs into mini hoops to simulate outcomes of NBA matchups. Sure, it started out as lighthearted content. While Yahoo Sports helped the latest Finals video go viral, the corgi’s account has been dropping predictions all season long. And with it becoming increasingly accurate, the conversation shifts.

Question now is if Air Corgi really is legit… or just a fun distraction in the middle of a serious showdown? Because let’s not forget what’s actually at stake.

Both the Thunder and Pacers lit up the 2024–25 regular season with elite-level offense. OKC ranked third in the league in scoring at 119.5 points per game and posted the fourth-best offensive rating at 120.5. Indiana wasn’t far behind—seventh in scoring at 117.4 and seventh in offensive rating too, also at 117.4.

So no, this isn’t just a cute 2025 NBA Finals sideshow. It’s a battle between two of the NBA’s most dynamic, high-octane offenses. Which makes Air Corgi’s prediction feel oddly… relevant? Is it just a viral gimmick? A momentum-building stunt? Or are we watching the evolution of prediction culture, one paw at a time?

How accurate is Air Corgi?

According to Grok, the corgi is batting about 75% in the 2025 postseason — pretty impressive for a canine without a clipboard, right? Air Corgi correctly foresaw: Pacers over Cavaliers (4-1), Knicks over Celtics (4-2, inferred), Pacers over Knicks (4-2).

Its one miss? Picking the Rockets to beat the Warriors, a series Golden State won in seven. Although this isn’t data-driven analysis or deep scouting. These are playful projections. Still, 75% is 75%, and with AI, hot takes, and Reddit threads swirling every which way, sometimes a dog just getting buckets can stand out.

But then again, this was one AI backing another… so how sure can we humans really be? And more importantly, is this the future of NBA predictions? Are we losing out on actual human connection and the suspense of long-awaited announcements? Is this going to make the NBA all the more exciting… or fade away whatever thrill is left of it?

Because this isn’t the first time AI has stepped into the NBA prediction game. Earlier this year, Google’s AI, Gemini, actually called Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the 2025 MVP before most people had even seriously considered it. Turns out, it wasn’t just a lucky guess—SGA’s season backed it up big time. So, whether it’s a fancy algorithm or a corgi sinking shots, AI is slowly becoming part of how we all follow the game. It’s a wild mix of tech and fun that’s changing the way we watch hoops.

Is Air Corgi the future of NBA predictions?

Could Air Corgi be the next great NBA mind? Okay, probably not. But in a league increasingly dominated by advanced analytics, player-tracking cameras, and AI-generated scouting reports, there’s something refreshingly absurd… and compelling about a dog making picks.

What makes Air Corgi’s rise even more fascinating is its timing. The 2025 NBA Finals don’t just mark a pivotal showdown between Indiana’s team-first grit and Oklahoma City’s youth-driven brilliance. They also signal a moment where basketball culture is merging with internet chaos. Algorithms can model matchups, AI can simulate outcomes. But Air Corgi? Air Corgi goes viral.

And who knows, if the Pacers do end up holding the trophy, maybe next year we’ll be asking: should Vegas start factoring in the bark? For now, all eyes are on Game 1. And Air Corgi’s already got a seven-game thriller mapped out, with Indiana lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy. Can a man’s best friend become the league’s luckiest forecaster?