Al Horford Confirms Jayson Tatum’s Role in Celtics Exit as Details of Private Stephen Curry Conversation Surface

Veteran center Al Horford has opened up about the surprising end to his tenure with the Boston Celtics, a decision that reshaped the final chapter of his NBA career. After two separate stints and seven total years with the franchise, Horford had established deep roots in the city and expected to stay. His family was settled, and he had become a respected leader on a team that captured the 2024 championship.

The landscape in Boston shifted dramatically following a significant injury to superstar Jayson Tatum. Horford had been fully committed to remaining with the Celtics, but the team’s direction began to change over the summer. The front office made several roster moves that signaled a new priority, including trading away key starters Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis to manage salary cap constraints. And in recent reports, Al Horford has revealed his feelings about leaving Boston.

Al Horford confirmed that Jayson Tatum’s Achilles injury was the pivotal factor in his decision to leave Boston. “I think that where Boston was as a team, even though I called them my home and everything was there for me, they just weren’t in a position to offer me the opportunity that I wanted,” Horford told The Athletic.

He elaborated that the Celtics could no longer provide what he sought most: a realistic chance to compete for another championship.

Horford explained that financial considerations were part of the equation, but his primary motivation was winning. “I think the financial part was a component, but more than that, it was the winning part of it, trying to contend for a championship,” he said.

“And I think there was a lot of things up in the air — and it just felt like they weren’t in the same, that same vision, obviously, because JT getting hurt, that takes a big toll.” The domino effect of the Celtics’ roster reshuffling made it clear a return was not the right path.

The veteran big man found a new home with the Golden State Warriors, a move facilitated by direct outreach from the team’s stars. Horford revealed he had a private conversation with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green that played a crucial role in his decision.

“Yeah, I had communication with them, with Steph and Draymond,” Horford said. “And that was important. It happened very fast because it was at a point where they came to me and they’re like, ‘Hey, we’d love to have you,’ and all these things.” He signed a two-year, $11.6 million deal with Golden State.

Horford believes the Warriors will be the final team of his career. “Yeah, I think so,” he stated when asked if he would retire in Golden State.

“I think at this point in my career, where I see everything, that is my expectation, just to be here.” His focus is on learning the Warriors’ system quickly and contributing to another title run alongside Curry and Green.

Al horford may be the perfect fit for the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors may have finally secured the starting center they have needed with Al Horford. Horford’s ability to space the floor as a three-point shooter makes him an ideal offensive fit.

He has connected on over 39% of his attempts from beyond the arc since returning to Boston in 2022. His passing is another major asset for the Warriors. His ability to execute dribble hand-offs (DHOs) with Stephen Curry and other guards is a core feature of the Warriors’ motion offense.

via Imago Oct 5, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center-forward Al Horford (20) directs teammates against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

However, the perfect fit comes with a significant element of risk due to Horford’s age and the team’s lack of proven depth behind him.

He enters his 19th NBA season after turning 39 in June and will be 40 before the conclusion of the next NBA Finals. His statistical production showed signs of decline last season, including the lowest field goal percentage of 42.3%, in contrast to his career FG% of 50.9.

The Warriors’ backup options at center are largely unproven, featuring inexperienced Quinten Post and Marques Bolden, whose roster status is uncertain.

This means Golden State will likely need to rely on Horford for close to 30 minutes per night. While Horford solves a longstanding problem for the Warriors, his durability and the team’s thin frontcourt depth make his acquisition both a strategic triumph and a potential vulnerability.