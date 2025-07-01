Al Horford Rumors Rattle Dub Nation After Kevon Looney Departure in Free Agency

Some losses in life hit different. Like your favorite hoodie shrinking in the wash. Or your longtime, valuable man packing his bags for New Orleans. For the Warriors, it’s the latter. Because barely a whisper after that man agreed to a 2-year deal with the Pelicans, reports surfaced that Golden State is already “locked in” on signing 39-year-old Al Horford. Yes, that Al Horford—the same one who helped Boston to a title, the same one who turns 40 next season, and the same one who still has just enough left in the tank to matter… or does he?

NBA insider Brett Siegel delivered a one-two punch of updates that sent Dub Nation’s X into a whirlwind. First, he reported that Kevon Looney is finalizing a 2-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. For Warriors fans, this one stung, for obvious reasons. Looney’s departure ends a nearly decade-long run of toughness, rebounds, and mild leadership in the Bay. His absence… well, might just be a cultural loss. So, naturally, the Warriors aren’t just hunting size anymore. They’re hunting for wisdom, stability, and someone who can keep their fading core in contention. And then came part two.

Siegel noted that the Warriors are “locked in” on acquiring Al Horford. The timing is jarring, the fit… debatable. Horford, despite nearing 40, still has flashes of elite floor-spacing and high-IQ defense. But what does it say that the Warriors are looking to replace a homegrown 29-year-old vet with someone born during the Reagan administration? To some, it’s a panic move.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

To others, it’s Golden State leaning hard into the Steph Curry timeline, where it’s win now or bust forever. Horford brings poise, championship experience, and the ability to stretch the floor in a way Looney never did. But he also brings questions. Will his body hold up? Will his leadership resonate with a younger locker room and rumoured new head coach Nick Kerr—yes, Steve Kerr’s son—who might be stepping in after Steve’s retirement? The irony isn’t lost on fans.

A young coach paired with an aging core of veterans? It’s a timeline contradiction in itself. But for a team hell-bent on extending the Steph era, Golden State seems ready to roll the dice. And naturally, the fan reactions are as cruel as you’d expect. Because even when the front office might sometimes disappoint, the Dub Nation community sure knows how to deliver every single time!

Al Horford and the inevitable “HE’S HOW OLD?!”

“Looney has been in the league 10 years and Horford is 10 years older than Looney. If the Dubs keep this trend going they can save $$ since some of their players will be eligible for Social Security,” one user posted, half-joking but entirely panicked. Because this isn’t just about age, people. It’s about identity at this point.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters May 15, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) reacts after his three point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the fourth quarter during game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

“Please no, stop this rn. He’s literally 40 & about to retire,” another fan pleaded, practically begging the Warriors to stop what felt like a full-blown midlife crisis move by the front office. And it didn’t stop there. Mike Dunleavy Jr., Golden State’s GM, didn’t escape criticism either.

“Why is Mike Dunleavy so obsessed with acquiring old veteran players? First was trading CP3, then trading Wiggins for Butler, and now locked in on getting Horford.” It’s the latest in what some see as a pattern: mortgaging the future to win in the final act of the dynasty. But not every fan is anti-Horford.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One supporter hit back with, “Yo Warriors fans who don’t like this trade—I can tell y’all casuals. Even if Horford is 40, he has better movement than Kevon & he actually works in y’all’s 3pt system lol.” Still, others can’t shake the emotional cost: “Gave up Looney who’s been with the Warriors for 10 years for a dude who’s 39 years old, aight.” Because to many, Looney wasn’t just a stat line. He was heart, grit, and loyalty personified. And so here we are.

The Warriors are in a tug-of-war between legacy and logic. They’re trying to extend a window that’s slowly closing, with pieces that may or may not fit. But what’s clear is that this isn’t just a roster tweak. It’s a philosophical shift. The Looney era is over. The Horford speculation is alive. And the fan base? Hanging somewhere between heartbreak and hope.