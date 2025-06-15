All Is Not Lost for Timberwolves as Minnesota Reporter Gives Key Reminder After Kevin Durant Trade Update

The Kevin Durant trade talks are heating up. Earlier tonight, Shams Charania reported that Miami, San Antonio, and Houston are The Slim Reaper’s three preferred destinations out of Phoenix, where he is willing to commit long term. This was an instant dagger to the hearts of Timberwolves fans who were hoping for a Durant-Edwards reunion in Minnesota, a year after their successful Paris Olympics run together.

The hopes were further shattered when Minnesota reporter Jon Krawczynski revealed that the Wolves have deemed their young star Jaden McDaniels ‘untouchable’ amid the KD trade talks. Well, Jaden is a rising star with immense potential, who has shown year-on-year improvement. He was a key part of the Minnesota team’s Conference Finals run this season, averaging 14.7 points and nearly six rebounds in the playoffs. So, the reluctance to trade a player with such high ceiling seems understandable.

However, even with Durant reportedly not considering Minnesota as his preferred destination and Timberwolves unwilling to trade McDaniels, Krawczynski believes there is still hope for a miraculous union. “Jimmy Butler initially wanted Phoenix over Golden State. So, things can change. But this is why I said nothing was close.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Yes, before Butler got traded to the Warriors, there was massive buzz about him joining forces with Durant in Phoenix. Reports suggested that even KD wanted to team up with his former Rio Olympics teammate. Per ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins, “From my sources… the Suns have a 2-year, $121 million extension waiting on Jimmy… Kevin Durant wants Jimmy Butler, and if he does get Jimmy Butler… they’ll both gonna sign contract extensions.” Turns out, even Butler wanted to join the Suns, per Jon. Despite so many signs hinting toward Butler moving to Phoenix, he eventually ended up going to the Bay Area. So, we cannot rule out Durant going to Minnesota just yet, because stranger things have happened in the NBA. A mere phone call has the ability to change everything.

(Developing Story)