Alperen Sengun Stats for Turkey: Rockets Star’s Numbers Before EuroBasket 2025 Revealed

EuroBasket 2025 is now less than two weeks away, and excitement is already building across Europe. For Turkey, that anticipation centers on their 23-year-old star, Alperen Sengun. The Houston Rockets center is walking into the tournament filled with hope, setting his sights on both an NBA championship and a medal with Turkey. When asked about his mindset, Sengun said, “The goal is a championship. That’s what everyone wants. I hope we can deliver that to the city of Houston.” Those words show his ambition goes beyond personal success.

Sengun has already grown into one of the most promising young big men in basketball. At just 23, he earned his first NBA All-Star selection and made his playoff debut last season. More importantly, he carried himself with the kind of poise fans expect from leaders. He described how much the Turkish jersey means to him, saying, “I’m always excited to wear the national jersey. Playing for my country, sharing the floor with my teammates—it’s a completely different feeling than the NBA.” That passion for both Houston and Turkey has set the stage for his warm-up performances before EuroBasket.

Turkey’s journey through the preparation games hasn’t been easy. Their first test came against Lithuania, a game that ended with a tough 91–70 loss. Sengun saw limited minutes, playing only about seven, though he managed to put up 4 points and 4 rebounds in that short span. Days later, Turkey faced Germany in Munich, and the game was a thriller. Despite holding a double-digit lead in the second half, Turkey fell short 73–71. Still, Sengun left his mark with 25 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists, shooting efficiently and carrying the offense.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Here’s a look at his warm-up stats before EuroBasket 2025:

AD

Aug 7, 2025 Lithuania Loss (70–91) ~7 4 4 – 1/4 (25%) – Aug 15, 2025 Germany Loss (71–73) 34 25 9 4 9/11 (82%) 7/9 (78%) Aug 16, 2025 Czechia Win (79–65) – – – – –

That Germany game showed just how special Sengun has become. He wasn’t only filling the box score, but pulling off moves that caught even NBA legends’ attention. On one play, he spun from the perimeter into a running dunk, a rare move for big men. The clip spread quickly, and his new Rockets teammate Kevin Durant weighed in. In response to the highlight, Durant used one word: “Different.” That small but powerful reaction said plenty about how Sengun’s skill set is viewed even among stars.

Turkey’s warm-up stretch ended with a win over Czechia, giving them a much-needed boost. In a game without their star center, Ercan Osmani took the helm and led the game with 13 points and 8 rebounds, while Cedi Osman and Shane Larkin also contributed. Across the three preparation games, Turkey walked away with one win and two losses. Now, with more tune-ups against Lithuania and Montenegro on the horizon, the team is aiming to lock in before EuroBasket officially begins on August 27.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Why Alperen Sengun is not just “Baby Jokic”

Alperen Sengun’s rise has often drawn comparisons to Nikola Jokic, but those who know him best say the label misses the point. His longtime coach, Dorde Sijan, made that clear when speaking about how the Houston Rockets star has carved his own path. “Absolutely! Jokic changed the whole game, like Steph Curry. I never worked with Jokic, so Sengun never tried to copy him,” Sijan explained. The connection, it seems, is more about size than playing style.

Sijan has worked closely with Sengun since his teenage days and sees how he separates himself from Jokic. “They call him Baby Jokic for his size, but they’re two different players. Nikola set high standards in everything, and Sengun wants to add his own segments.” For Sijan, the missing piece in Sengun’s game has always been the three-point shot, something they now treat as essential. “I tell him basketball is like a cake, made of slices. The slice he’s missing is the three-point shot.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The coach also recalled moments that showed Sengun’s determination long before his NBA breakthrough. While still with Besiktas, Sengun refused a $2 million offer from Fenerbahce. Sijan remembered it vividly: “Imagine that mindset! In Besiktas at that time, there were contracts you couldn’t even afford a nice restaurant in Istanbul. He simply believed in himself, and in me. No one thought he could make it to the NBA.” That gamble would eventually pay off.

Now, as an NBA All-Star, Sengun is still growing. “This year we focused mostly on three-point shooting,” Sijan said, noting the pressure for Sengun to stretch the floor. The work, he believes, is about more than mechanics. “Now he needs mental stability and confidence. Shot selection is key.” For Sijan, it is clear: Sengun is building a style that is entirely his own.