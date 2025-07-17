America Sides With Karl-Anthony Towns Against Bullying as Knicks Star Responds To Shane Gillis’ ESPYs Joke

There is no denying that Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the most dominant Centers in the league. Many even consider him the greatest shooting big man in history, thanks to his career 40% efficiency from the three-point line. But as talented as he is, the Knicks star has turned into the butt of a lot of jokes recently. Why? Because of his unique mannerisms both on and off the floor that many have deemed “zesty” and “funny.” And tonight, comedian Shane Gillis took the insult a step further by mocking KAT in front of the entire sports world.

At the grand stage of the 2025 ESPY awards, Gillis did not hold back in his edgy monologue, firing unfiltered jokes at several renowned athletes, including Caitlin Clark and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Towns was also a target, as the host said, “Karl-Anthony Towns is here. Hey girrrrl” trying his best to hold back his laughter.

Of course, Shane was referring to KAT’s mannerisms that have made him a target for relentless online trolling. His quotes “After all that” and “Oh my Gawd!” have turned into viral memes. Even New Yorkers have made videos mimicking Towns’ unique style despite the five-time All-Star being a beloved Knicks player.

The trolling escalated to a point that Towns’ NBA peer Kyrie Irving had to take a firm stance in his defense. During a recent live stream, Irving called out the online trolls, “Y’all gotta stop making fun of my brother KAT. I’m done with y’all… It’s over for that, it’s a f—— wrap. I’m letting y’all know, if you repost that s— again and you meme him up, I’m attacking you. Not like that physically.”

Highlighting that Towns comes from a diverse New Jersey culture, Irving urged the fans to leave him alone. “I don’t agree all the time when he be changing up his tone sometimes. I don’t always agree on all that s—. That s— be funny but on a serious note, he is a man, he’s my brother, and I protect him, all the time.” He remarked. Following in the Mavs star’s footsteps, America jumped to KAT’s rescue tonight.

NBA World deems Shane Gillis a “tough watch” after disrespectful Karl-Anthony Towns joke

After Gillis mocked Towns at the ESPYs, the Center decided to remain tight lipped. As a response, he simply posted an image of former Knicks star Isaiah Hartenstein casually smiling at the award show. Maybe, that’s how KAT felt about the comedian’s joke. But while he remained silent, the hoop community stood firmly in his support.

Comments like “ts was not funny” and “The disrespect is crazy” began flooding in. Clearly, fans did not find any humor in the KAT joke and deemed it more insulting than hilarious.

Many even considered it an act of bullying, questioning Gillis, “What point do y’all stop bullying him?” While Towns is trying his best to focus on his game and lead the Knicks to a championship, the constant trolling has become a major distraction for the veteran big man. Maybe, fans have finally realized that its time to tone it down.

Apart from the Towns disrespect, many netizens found Gillis’ entire monologue a “tough watch” while one viewer questioned, “Is he supposed to be funny?”

Turns out, the Towns remark was not the only controversial joke Shane made at the ESPYs. He also targeted Caitlin Clark, saying, “When Caitlin Clark retires from the WNBA, she’s going to work at a Waffle House so she can continue doing what she loves most: fist-fighting black women.” While some found these topics edgy and innovative, many found them downright disrespectful. Which side are you on?