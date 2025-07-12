Luka Doncic & Fiancée Anamaria Take Personal Offseason Decision Amid Lakers’ Rift With LeBron James

Not a yacht in Italy, nor a party mid sky on a private jet. The beaches of Krk might not scream NBA stardom, but that’s exactly where Luka Doncic and Anamaria Goltes chose to disappear. In a world of five-star resorts and paparazzi-saturated luxury getaways, the couple opted for something that looked more like a family reunion than a global superstar’s escape. Just Luka, Anamaria, and the Croatian sun. And in between the old trailers, grilled fish, and a beat-up scooter, Luka blended in like any other vacationer. Here’s the wild part: this wasn’t a one-off.

They’ve been coming here since they were kids. Same camp. Same routines. The bakery runs. The quiet marina hangouts. The exact same humble three-star retreat, while the rest of the NBA world checks into suites that cost more per night than this entire trip. It’s the kind of choice that says more than a press conference ever could. A reminder that even in a summer buzzing with drama, some stars would rather catch fish than headlines. But as quiet as their vacation was, it said a lot.

@LukaUpdates lit up X this week with a post that read: “Luka and Anamaria still go on vacations every year to exact same spot as they did since they were kids. A low budget 3 star camp in Croatia.” A post that might look like just another offseason detail. But paired with Anamaria’s grilled fish IG story and a video from @basketnews showing Luka goofing off at the campsite, it paints a very intentional picture. While everyone else in LA is decoding the franchise’s silence, Luka’s sticking to tradition. It’s calm, it’s simple, and it’s very on-brand for a guy who recharges best when he’s near the sea, not the spotlight.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Let’s be real, Luka Doncic could be in Monaco or a Maldives villa with half the league trying to FaceTime in. Instead, he’s choosing grilled seabass with Anamaria over champagne at Nobu. It’s a contrast from the chaos swirling back in LA. He just wrapped a season averaging 28.2 points, 8.2 boards, and 7.7 assists, and instead of flexing, he’s rolling through campgrounds like a teenager. His Jordan “Gone Fishing” colorway now feels more than just a marketing move. Maybe this is how he stays sane through it all. Maybe this is how you lead without losing yourself.

So as Luka Doncic chills on the grill or zooms past campers on a scooter, the signal he’s sending is loud without being loud. He’s grounded. Still himself. Not swept up by the LA Lakers‘ machine or the Hollywood pressure cooker. And it’s this exact off-court simplicity that may be the bedrock of his leadership in LA. Especially when the biggest name on the roster is starting to feel like he’s being shown the door. While Luka settles into calm, LeBron James stands in the middle of a storm.

LeBron’s rift with Lakers deepens as Doncic era begins

The Lakers didn’t just trade for Luka Doncic. They traded a franchise identity. For the first time in his career, LeBron James isn’t the one steering the ship, and the silence around him is deafening. When Anthony Davis was shipped to Dallas, it wasn’t just a roster shift- it was a signal. No heads-up. No input. A sharp turn away from a man who has spent two decades setting NBA narratives. ESPN’s Jovan Buha didn’t mince words: “I don’t think [LeBron’s relationship with the Lakers] is in the best place right now.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And it goes beyond just feelings. Brook Lopez landed on the LA Clippers, reportedly spooked by all the instability. Even Deandre Ayton got the welcome text from Luka, not Bron. The disconnect is becoming public and personal. Rich Paul admitted as much, saying, “LeBron wants to compete for a championship… he wants to make every season count.” Translation: the Lakers’ future-focused mindset doesn’t fit his timeline anymore. James is still putting up 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists a night, shooting 51.3 percent. The game hasn’t left him. But the front office might have.

The whispers now have a timeline. “Spring 2026. Luka Doncic in, LeBron James out.” The Lakers are reportedly prepping for LeBron’s exit with all the warmth of a going-away party thrown by HR. There’s talk of a Kobe-style farewell tour, but the decisions already being made say something colder. And for the first time, it feels like LeBron is watching the Lakers evolve without him in the picture. A surreal end to an era, unfolding in real-time. While Luka kicks back in Krk, fishing rod in hand, the face of the last generation waits to see if he even gets a goodbye wave.