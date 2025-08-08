Anfernee Simons Gets Update On Celtics Future after Team Makes Further Roster Cuts

The Boston Celtics are no strangers to tough resets, but this offseason hit harder than most. After Jayson Tatum suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the 2025 playoffs, the front office wasted no time reshaping the roster. Out went familiar names like Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis. In came younger, more affordable pieces. That’s where Anfernee Simons steps in. The 26-year-old scoring guard arrived from Portland as part of a cost-cutting deal, but with trade rumors still swirling, many wonder if he will even stay long enough to make an impact.

The front office hasn’t exactly made things clear either. Simons’ name has floated in trade talks since June, with teams like Miami and Dallas showing interest. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst even mentioned that teams confirmed Boston was shopping him around. “I have talked to other teams who have said they are actively trying to trade Anfernee Simons,” he had said. Still, no deal. Why the wait? Perhaps it’s financial. Boston is nearly $18 million over the second tax apron. Offloading Simons would help them avoid a massive luxury tax bill. But with Tatum out, trading away a 20-point-per-game guard might be risky, especially when scoring is hard to come by.

Speaking to reporters at an event in Providence, Celtics president Rich Gotham gave insight into the team’s rebuild. “We were… clearly in a window where we felt like we had a championship contending team,” he said. “We had a payroll… it was a championship contending payroll. We had sort of planned it out such that we could go for a couple of years.” But the second apron changed things. “That caused us to have to make some… moves, which we made,” he said. Gotham explained that no one knows what the team will look like just yet, but he feels good about what they’ve brought in and added, “It’s a new chapter every year… and I think it’s going to be a good year.”

Mar 16, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) reacts after scoring against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Moda Center.

As for whether more moves are coming, Gotham didn’t close the door entirely. “No, I think largely we’re all set,” he said. “I never would rule out anything because we’re always trying to find ways to improve the team.” For now, though, the front office seems content to ride with what they’ve got. “But for now, I think we’re in a good place, you know, ready to go for the season,” he added. That includes Simons, at least for the moment. The Celtics may not be chasing a banner just yet, but if Simons sticks around, this year could be a real turning point for him and the team.

Blake Wesley steps into Anfernee Simons’ shoes as Portland’s roster resets again

Portland’s roster has taken a new shape this summer, and with Anfernee Simons off to Boston, someone new is stepping into his number. Blake Wesley, the 22-year-old combo guard recently signed by the Trail Blazers, will now wear Simons’ former No. 1 jersey. The change, first noted by NBA insider Etienne Catalan, isn’t just about aesthetics. It marks a quiet shift as Portland makes room for fresh faces in its rotation.

Wesley arrived in Portland on a minimum deal after three years with the San Antonio Spurs. Drafted 25th overall in 2022, he struggled to break through a crowded backcourt and was often toggled between the Spurs and their G League affiliate. Despite getting more NBA minutes over time, his role remained limited. His cumulative stats include 4.3 points, 2.4 assists, and under a steal per game across 156 appearances.

This new chapter gives Wesley a second chance, but he enters a crowded room. Portland’s backcourt rotation already features Jrue Holiday, Scoot Henderson, and Shaedon Sharpe. Wesley will have to prove himself quickly if he hopes to carve out meaningful minutes, even with Damian Lillard recovering from an Achilles injury.

The Blazers’ decision to move on from Simons was part of a broader strategy to reshape the roster and manage future contracts. Now, Wesley inherits a number that once belonged to a rising star. While there’s no promise of playing time, the message is clear. The organization is willing to let go of the past to build something new. In the end, it’s up to Wesley to make that number count.