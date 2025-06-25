Anfernee Simons’ Celtics Future in Jeopardy After Worrying Jayson Tatum Update

Boston’s offseason just took a troubling turn. According to Shams Charania, Jayson Tatum could potentially miss all of next season. That’s a huge blow for a team already facing big decisions. “The uncertainty around Boston” is reportedly drawing interest from teams eyeing players like Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, and even veteran leader Al Horford. Shams hinted Horford might explore options in free agency, saying he has “a pretty robust free agency market.” This update isn’t boding well for Boston; now the question isn’t just about adding talent, but also about staying afloat.

And then there’s Anfernee Simons. He came to Boston in a trade that sent Jrue Holiday back to Portland, but his stay might be short. Shams revealed on The Pat McAfee Show that Boston is open to rerouting Simons elsewhere in a separate deal. The Celtics like what Simons brings, but his $27.7 million salary for 2025-26 still pushes them over the second tax apron. As The Boston Globe reported, the team is “engaged on all fronts,” leaving Simons’ role unclear. Could he help Boston collect future draft picks instead? With Tatum possibly sidelined, the Celtics appear ready to reassess their approach, even before the season begins.

AD

This is a developing story…