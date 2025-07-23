Anonymous GM Addresses to Mavs’ Cooper Flagg Luck as Dallas Finalizes Kyrie Irving Back-Up Plan

When the Dallas Mavericks landed Cooper Flagg as the No. 1 overall pick, fans knew it was a turning point. After trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers, many criticized the GM, Nico Harrison, and everyone feared the worst for the franchise. But those who are in big business know how to turn fortunes. Drafting Flagg was that move that changed the fortunes. The 18-year-old phenom signed a four-year rookie deal reportedly worth around $62.7 million. “I’m excited to give him the ball against the [Los Angeles] Lakers and see what happens,” said coach Jason Kidd ahead of Flagg’s Summer League debut. And it isn’t just the team and coaches excited to have Cooper around.

Flagg didn’t just arrive with hype; he brought a stat sheet that backed it up. At Duke, he averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting nearly 48% from the field. He was also dangerous from deep, hitting close to 39% from three. Accolades stacked up, too! He won the Wooden and Naismith Awards and was named both ACC Player and Freshman of the Year. He led Duke to a 35–4 season, carried them to the Final Four, and dominated every category, which is the reason for Mavs’ high hopes. So what exactly does his presence mean for Dallas?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to NBA reporter Keith Smith, a Mavericks executive had high hopes. “We love AD and we feel like we’re in a good position to have a great team moving forward. With better health this year, we’ll be near the top of the conference going into the playoffs. That’s the goal,” the exec said. Cooper’s versatility gives them options. With Kyrie Irving rehabbing from an ACL tear, Flagg’s ability to lead on offense comes at the perfect time.

AD

An Eastern Conference GM, speaking with Smith, didn’t hold back on praise. “It pays to be lucky, right? Dallas got a generational talent when those lottery balls bounced their way,” he said. “That kid is unbelievable. You knew after he played like c–p in the first game out here that he was going to be great the next time out. He’s an a—kicker. Wish we had that kind of luck.” The Mavericks clearly saw Flagg not just as a fill-in, but as a franchise pillar for years ahead.

via Imago May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Cooper Flagg talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

The team also signed D’Angelo Russell, hoping he’d hold the guard spot until Kyrie returns, but there’s more to it. A coach told Smith, “We had to get a guy who could play in place of Kyrie while he’s out. But that guy also needed to play with Kyrie too. We feel like DLo fits that perfectly. We also like that he can shift off the ball with Cooper handling the playmaking too.” Kyrie is right now in recovery as he suffered a left ACL tear during a game on March 3, 2025, against Sacramento.

The team is looking ahead with these moves and has high hopes for both Russell and, especially, Cooper. It’s a sign that Dallas sees Flagg not just as a scorer, but as a full-time playmaker.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Cooper Flagg bounces back after a rough Summer League start and shows why the hype is real

Summer League may be done, but the buzz around Cooper Flagg is far from fading. The No. 1 overall pick didn’t dominate out of the gate, though. In his highly anticipated debut, Flagg scored just 10 points while making only 5 of his 21 shots. The game was a win for Dallas Mavericks‘ summer side, but fans were hoping for more. Flagg himself didn’t sugarcoat the night. “Not up to my standard. But I’m going to regroup. I’m going be all right,” he said afterward.

He continued, showing maturity beyond his age. “It was new feeling, new environment, new teammates. But, the guys held it down. Miles, Ryan, they were amazing tonight. Max, all they were great tonight.” He admitted that he didn’t perform as well as he could have, stating, “I didn’t have my best game.” But he also made it clear that his sights were set on the future, and he was ready to come back stronger. That moment, though frustrating, set the stage for his remarkable comeback in game two.

Flagg’s second outing was a statement. He exploded for 31 points, four rebounds, and a block, turning heads all over Vegas. Although Dallas lost by seven to the San Antonio Spurs, the rookie’s bounce-back made waves. He attacked the rim, played solid defense, and carried the offense for stretches. After the game, he said, “Just trusting all the work. Taking a lot of the same shots, just trusting it, and getting to the line a little bit better today.” It was clear from his performance that Flagg had found his rhythm.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yet he wasn’t fully satisfied. His free-throw shooting was an issue, going 8-for-13. “I still missed a bunch of free throws, and I think my mom was not happy with that,” he admitted. Still, with all eyes on him and massive pressure, Flagg reminded everyone why he was the top pick. And now, while he is still rough around the edges, with several aspects to work on, all eyes are on him. Will he be able to stand up to the hype? Only time will tell.