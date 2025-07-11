Another Door Closes on Jonathan Kuminga Situation After Pelicans’ Herb Jones Decision

Jonathan Kuminga’s future has turned into the biggest dilemma for the Warriors this summer. While several teams are reportedly interested in the young forward, the base year compensation rules have made it extremely challenging for Mike Dunleavy to pull off a deal that works for both parties. That’s a major reason why the GM has made no offseason moves so far. Adding to their misery, another potential sign-and-trade target that could have solved the Kuminga situation is now seemingly off the table.

You see, many believed Warriors would pursue Herb Jones in exchange for JK. Because Jones has one of the most team friendly contracts in the league, making only $13.9 million next season, he would have been the perfect replacement for Kuminga while abiding by the base compensation rules. Also, Warriors would get an elite young two-way player, who made the All-Defensive First Team in 2023-24. But those hopes have now been shattered due to Pelicans’ latest decision.

Per veteran insider Shams Charania, Herb has agreed to a three-year $68 million extension with the Pelicans. Add it to the two years $29 million left on his deal and the forward now has a total of five years $97 million, solidifying his stay in New Orleans through 2029. Along with it is a player option for the 2029-30 season. With this extension, Jones cannot be traded for another six months, ruling out the possibility of being involved in a Kuminga sign-and-trade.

Even media veteran Keith Smith remarked, “Well, you can take Herb Jones off your trade targets lists!” Of course, it makes perfect sense for the Pelicans to extend Jones’ contract. Before a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder sidelined him in January, the forward had become a key part of NOLA’s rotation. Last season, he averaged 11 points and nearly four rebounds, while also being one of the frontrunners to win Defensive Player of the Year. He is one of eight players with 150 blocks and 350 steals since he entered the league. Combine that with his economical contract, and there was no way Pelicans were going to let him go. But where does that leave the Kuminga situation?

Veteran insider claims Jonathan Kuminga decision could ‘take a while’ due to Warriors’ bold demands

While JK departing this summer seems like a certainty, Dunleavy does not intend to let him go without getting some valuable assets in return. That’s why veteran insider Zach Lowe remarked, “From what I’ve heard in the Jonathan Kuminga situation, I’m not sure what you’ve heard, this might take a while because I think the Warriors want real stuff back, like a decent young player, a first-round pick.”

Yes, the reason behind this delay is likely Warriors’ bold demands from potential suitors. That’s why going after Herb made sense because he is an elite two-way player, who is also easy on the pockets. Sure, Pelicans still have a few players who could intrigue Warriors, including Trey Murphy III. But his $25 million salary for next season makes it extremely difficult for Dunleavy to go after him. Well, Stephen Curry trusted the GM to make some pivotal moves this summer, and that’s what he is trying to do.

Per The Athletic’s report, Heat, Bulls, Wizards, Bucks, and Kings are also interested in Kuminga. Another option would be to re-sign the 22-year-old forward for now, only to trade him at the mid-season deadline when the Warriors are no longer restricted by base year compensation rules and JK’s full salary can count in a trade. What do you think Dunleavy should do to solve this dilemma?