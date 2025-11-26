Anthony Davis Issues Strong Statement on Nico Harrison Firing, Announces Future Plan Amid Clippers Rumors

The Dallas Mavericks are navigating a storm of change, and their star big man is speaking out for the first time. Anthony Davis has broken his silence on the sudden dismissal of the general manager who brought him to Dallas, delivering a clear perspective on his own future as trade speculation intensifies.

Davis did not hide his feelings about the front office shakeup, calling the move unexpected. “It was surprising to all of us,” Davis stated after a recent team practice. He revealed that the player group had no advance warning of the decision to fire General Manager Nico Harrison. The All-Star center shared a personal connection with the former executive, acknowledging his significant role in the blockbuster trade that landed him in Dallas.

The relationship between Davis and Harrison was a key factor in his arrival. “Nico’s my guy — he played a huge part in bringing me here and believing in me to fulfill his vision,” Davis said. The trade, which sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, was approved by Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont but ultimately defined Harrison’s tenure and led to widespread fan anger. Harrison was fired just nine months after the deal, with the Mavericks holding a 3-8 record.

Apr 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) runs back up the court during the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Despite the personal impact, Davis emphasized a professional approach to the upheaval. He immediately sought conversations with key figures for clarity. “Me and Nico talked. Me and Patrick talked,” Davis confirmed. He described these discussions as a necessary part of framing the event as part of the league’s natural business cycle. His focus has now squarely shifted to his return from a left calf strain and the team’s performance on the court.

Davis outlined his immediate priority, which is reintegrating into the lineup and helping the struggling team. “Right now, it’s about getting back on the floor, winning games, and trying to turn this thing around,” he stated. He reiterated that his long-term goal for the Mavericks remains unchanged, directly affirming a championship pursuit. “Trying to compete and win games — and ultimately win a championship,” Davis said of the team’s objective.

The former Lakers big man has played only 14 regular-season games for Dallas since the trade, missing most of the previous season with an abdominal injury. His current calf issue has caused him to miss six consecutive games. The Mavericks’ offense has struggled profoundly in his absence, ranking near the bottom of the league in several key categories, including three-point shooting and assists.

Navigating the Noise of Trade Speculation

As Davis prepares for his return, his name has surfaced in a swirl of trade rumors, with the Los Angeles Clippers mentioned as a potential suitor. The veteran big man addressed this speculation with a calm and experienced perspective, refusing to let it become a distraction.

“I have no control over that,” Davis said plainly when asked about the trade chatter. He downplayed the drama often associated with such rumors, adding, “You guys make it sound like we’re going to war or something. This is basketball — it comes with it.” His message was clear: this is a routine part of an NBA career.

Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) falls to the court during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

This is not new territory for Davis, who has been involved in major trade talks before. “Everybody in their career has been in trade talks or involved in some type of move,” he noted. “That doesn’t affect me. I’ve been in trade talks for a while.” His history has seemingly equipped him to handle the constant speculation without it impacting his performance or mindset.

His primary job, as he sees it, remains unchanged. “My job is to play basketball and try to lead this team,” Davis stated. While he acknowledged having open communication with the front office, his energy is directed toward his return to the court and helping the Mavericks turn their season around, setting the stage for a crucial period ahead for both the player and the franchise.