Anthony Davis Makes Jason Kidd’s Knicks Choice Easier as HC Search Drags On

The Mavericks’ core looks set for the foreseeable future. Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, and Cooper Flagg. While Dallas failed to make the playoffs this year, Flagg’s addition has fans putting them in instant title contention heading into next season. However, amid the high expectations, one looming uncertainty remains unanswered – Will Jason Kidd continue to be their head coach?

It’s an open secret that the Knicks have Kidd on their radar amid their ongoing search for a new head coach. Following the abrupt firing of Tom Thibodeau, they approached the Mavs to book an interview with Jason Kidd, but were declined. Despite the rejection, the former champ remains a wildcard for the vacant spot in New York. And surprisingly, veteran insider Chris Broussard believes Kidd should consider Knicks’ offer because of the glaring Anthony Davis dilemma in Dallas.

“The Mavericks are I think probably better than the Knicks when they’re fully healthy. But when you look at the question mark, if I was Jason Kidd and I had my choice, I would go to New York, because here’s why. New York’s players are generally healthier. The problem with the Mavericks is that Anthony Davis, as great as he is, we all know that we are concerned.” Broussard remarked.

Yes, AD’s health has been a major concern since his trade to Dallas in February. He suffered a brutal adductor injury in his Mavs debut that sidelined him indefinitely. Later in the season, he also dealt with a groin injury, eventually limiting him to playing just nine games for his new team. “Can we guarantee he’s gonna be healthy late next season and going into the playoffs?” The analyst questioned. As great as the Mavs look on paper, it will not mean much if their roster cannot stay healthy for an entire season. So, Broussard believes becoming the Knicks’ head coach would give Kidd a better chance at winning the title because they have a relatively healthy roster led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, who just went to the East Finals. Plus, Davis’ health is not the only concern if he stays.

Jason Kidd faces major Kyrie Irving dilemma in Dallas but Mavs are unlikely to let him join the Knicks

Unfortunately, AD’s injury prone nature is only one part of the problem. Even Mavs’ second superstar Kyrie Irving is recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee and is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of this year. Broussard pointed it out on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, “Kyrie Irving will be 34 when next year’s playoffs start. He’s coming back in January or February from an ACL injury. I thought it was smart to sign him. I’m just saying these are question marks.”

via Imago Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kyrie has recently declined his player option and reportedly inked a three-year $119 million deal to extend his stay in Dallas. So, he isn’t going anywhere. But while he recovers, Jason Kidd would have to find another player who can be the Mavs’ floor general. There have been reports about Nico Harrison potentially pursuing Chris Paul, but he seems determined to play close to home in LA, further limiting the Mavs’ options.

Moreover, Mavs’ new rookie sensation Cooper Flagg also recently recovered from a major left ankle injury. With the team’s three biggest stars dealing with injury woes, one mishap can ruin Kidd’s entire gameplan for next season. Joining the Knicks might not be a bad idea after all. Per Broussard, “I think the Knicks have a better chance of playing in the Finals than the Mavericks do next season.” But he does not think Mavs will let him depart so easily, “I don’t think Dallas will let him go to the Knicks. And I do think he likes his situation in Dallas. How could you not?”

As of now, Knicks’ search for a new head coach is still on, with multiple potential candidates including Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins. Meanwhile, Kidd has shown no intentions of leaving Dallas. Do you think he should skip town and consider moving to New York as the Knicks’ new head coach?