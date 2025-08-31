Anthony Davis Still In Disbelief After Dallas’ Shocking $188M Decision Resembling Luka Doncic Trade

Earlier this year, Anthony Davis shocked the NBA world by landing with the Dallas Mavericks in a blockbuster deal. While the move made sense for the Lakers, no one would have foreseen the Mavericks parting ways with their star guard. For AD however, the trade symbolized a fresh start, a chance to redefine the Mavericks’ identity around defense. The spotlight immediately shifted to Dallas’ front office, and questions began flying: Why sacrifice Luka for a much older defensive anchor?

At the time, the Mavericks’ leadership pointed to a new vision, one built on resilience and defense. General Manager Nico Harrison explained his reasoning with conviction, saying, “I believe that defense wins championships.” Behind the curtain, there were whispers of Luka’s conditioning struggles, long-term health concerns, and looming contract pressures. For the franchise, trading Luka wasn’t about abandoning a star; it was about reshaping the culture. Still, the weight of that choice carried a shockwave across the league.

However, it now appears that the NBA isn’t the only stage for such bold moves. Football headlines roared when the Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. As the news surfaced, Anthony Davis, who knew what it felt like to be part of such seismic trades, reacted instantly, perhaps out of disbelief. On Instagram, he posted the announcement on his story with a short caption: “When you wake up and realize it wasn’t a dream!🧀🧀🧀@_micahparsons11”. His choice of words showed disbelief but also a playful nod to Parsons’ new chapter in Green Bay.

via Imago Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Parsons’ departure carried weight for Dallas, both financially and culturally. Reports noted some teammates viewed him as “egotistical and self-centered,” while his podcast reportedly stirred locker-room tension. Yet the Packers saw his talent as worth the risk. Signing a four-year, $188 million extension, the 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and 2-time All-Pro secured the richest contract ever for a non-quarterback. For Dallas fans, the déjà vu was real. First Luka, now Parsons. The common thread? Franchise-shaking decisions that left even Anthony Davis pausing in disbelief.

Did LeBron James truly care about the Luka-Anthony Davis blockbuster?

When Jeff Teague sat down on the “Club 520 Podcast,” he was asked about LeBron James’ reaction to the shocking Luka Dončić–Anthony Davis trade. Instead of offering a direct answer, Teague went with blunt honesty. “He probably was like… Man, he’s on his way out; he probably didn’t care. He was probably like we ain’t winning anyways,” Teague said. His words reignited a debate among fans who wondered if James had simply accepted the move without much concern.

LeBron, however, once gave a different glimpse of his emotions. After the trade was finalized, he admitted he struggled to process it at first. “My emotions were all over the place. The first time I heard it, I thought it was for sure fake. I thought it was a hoax. People messing around or whatever. But AD FaceTimed me, and I talked to him for quite a while.” His words painted the picture of a superstar caught off guard, even if only briefly.

Even with Luka in purple and gold, James admitted the reality did not set in quickly. “Even when I got off the phone with him, it still didn’t seem real. Pretty much didn’t seem real until I saw Luka today, and then I saw the clip of AD at the Dallas shootaround. That’s when it finally hit me, like, This is real,” James told ESPN. That moment of disbelief highlighted how massive the trade was for both franchises.

As the season unfolded, skepticism gave way to results. Luka averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists, while James delivered 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds. The duo powered the Lakers to a 50-32 record and a playoff berth. Though eliminated early, Los Angeles retooled in the offseason with DeAndre Ayton, Marcus Smart, and Jake LaRavia, leaving fans to wonder: Will James care more if the Lakers chase another title together?