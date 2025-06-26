Anthony Davis Warns Cooper Flagg of Consequences After Las Vegas Encounter Embarrassed Him

Beware NBA teams! Dallas has a new Big Three—Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and COOPER FLAGG. While it had been an open secret since the day Nico Harrison and Co. won the draft lottery, Adam Silver made it official last night by declaring the Duke star as the Mavs’ first overall pick. But as Mavericks prepare to embark on this new era, AD seemingly has some unfinished business with Flagg, and is seeking revenge.

Following Flagg’s selection, Davis shared a heartfelt congratulatory video message for his rookie, “From one number 1 overall pick to another, congratulations man. Big accomplishment. Welcome to Dallas. Excited to have you. Enjoy tonight, you and the fam.” Of course, AD understands exactly how ecstatic it feels to be a lottery pick and the pressure that comes with it, as he was selected first overall by the Pelicans in 2012.

However, Davis’ message quickly took a surprising turn when he said, “I still remember that time you hit that three over me in Vegas last summer. So, I gotta get you back for that.” Yes, ‘The Brow’ has not forgotten his last on-court meeting with Flagg. It was last summer in Las Vegas when Cooper was part of the United States Select Team and went head-to-head with Team USA amid their preparation for the Paris Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) Expand Post

During the camp, the Blue Devil left his mark as he balled out against the NBA’s biggest superstars. And one play in particular caught everyone’s attention. Flagg hitting a tough three over Davis’ long stretched arm without any hesitation. While Cooper admitted that he was initially nervous to play against his idols, that emotion turned into confidence once he found his groove, “It was cool, an unbelievable experience… I think once I got going into it, it was just playing basketball, and I think a lot of players share a similar experience that once you start playing, the nerves and stuff (disappear).”

After being on the receiving end of Flagg’s viral highlight, AD wants his revenge from the young rookie and will likely get it when they meet again during Mavs practice. The warning is clear. Obviously, this was not a sign of any lingering tension, but merely a friendly banter between a vet and his rook.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Davis clarified it by adding, “Most importantly man, congratulations. Welcome to the team. We’re gonna get to work. We will get some work in soon. But enjoy this night with your fam and stay safe, and we’ll see you in Dallas, champ.” In fact, there is a lot Flagg can learn from the veteran superstar.

Jason Kidd believes Anthony Davis would be a “great mentor” for Cooper Flagg amid huge expectations

Well, Flagg is fortunate that he is joining a team stacked with elite veteran leaders. The presence of Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson would be pivotal in the Duke star’s development during his early years. Jason Kidd firmly believes it, “We talk about a young player coming into our league, you couldn’t ask for a better situation… So, when you talk about AD, Ky, and Klay, you have great mentors who have been in this situation.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Of course, both Irving and AD are former number one picks, so Flagg will always have someone to turn to for advice. Plus, he will learn how to play championship basketball right away, as Kai, Davis, and Klay have seven titles between them. With multiple vets to rely on, Flagg is also not burdened with the pressure of playing at a superstar level right away. “When you talk about the other clubs, he would have to produce right away at a high, high level. Here, the pressure of living up to number one will be a lot easier with the talent around him,” Kidd remarked.

This is the best situation Flagg could have asked for, and now it’s his job to learn from his vets and gradually develop into that superstar role. And with him in their corner, hopefully Mavs will not face the same struggles they did last season. Seems like a win-win situation for everyone. Don’t you think?