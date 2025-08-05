Anthony Edwards Finally Explains the Charisma He Showed in Front of Barack Obama on Special Day

Anthony Edwards is not just rising, he’s soaring. Since being drafted first overall in 2020, he’s raised his scoring average each season. Two straight top-seven MVP finishes and back-to-back All-NBA second-team nods speak volumes. At just 24, he’s already third on Minnesota’s all-time scoring list, with 9,097 points. That’s nearly halfway to Kevin Garnett’s record. And he’s not slowing down. Last season alone, Edwards drilled 320 three-pointers, the most in the league, while averaging 27.6 points a night. What more could he possibly add?

Turns out, a lot: starting with style. Recently, Edwards teamed up with CLOT and adidas for a special low-top version of his signature shoe. The AE1 Low collaboration blends athletic power with high-end streetwear. A black and blue flame design, paired with CLOT’s signature logo and Edwards’ tree emblem, grabs attention instantly. The drop honors his aggressive play and personality. That balance of flash and function makes it more than just a sneaker. It’s a signal that Edwards is stepping into lifestyle territory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

To mark his birthday, adidas Originals posted a video celebrating the Timberwolves star. The caption read, “One of one, on and off the court. 💯 Happy birthday, @theanthonyedwards_ #adidasSuperstar.” In the clip, someone behind the camera asks, “What do you think people would think if they knew they were actually playing you?”

AD

Edwards laughs and says, “Nah, I play Madden and I be telling people sometimes, yeah, this me. They’ll be like, nah, that ain’t you. I’ll be like, alright.” His confidence? It was always there, even before the world saw it.

The video continues as Edwards shares more about his mindset. “Even when, like, I wasn’t the best player on the basketball team, I still had the confidence that I was the best player,” he says. He then adds something deeper: “I think the difference between, like, somebody who’s just really good and an icon is probably their charisma, being able to walk in the room and impact the whole room.”

When asked if it was true that he wrote his goals on his bedroom wall, he confirms it without hesitation: “In, like, eighth grade, yeah. I knew it was going to be true.”

This isn’t just talk. Years ago, as ESPN’s Alex Scarborough wrote, Edwards sat in his bedroom, sharpie in hand, and wrote: “Future McDonald’s All-American” and “Future NBA player.” His grandma was shocked at first, but then smiled. “You’re setting goals for yourself, young man. I hope you achieve it.” She never told him to erase the words. Now, those words live on, not just on a wall, but in everything Edwards does. This self-confident attitude finally explains his words to former President Barack Obama, which went viral earlier this year

When Anthony Edwards declared it to Obama, he meant every word

When Anthony Edwards looked Barack Obama in the eye and said, “I’m the truth!!” it wasn’t for show. The moment happened at the Team USA 50th Anniversary event in Las Vegas and quickly went viral after Netflix’s Court of Gold dropped. Obama had just asked Joel Embiid if Edwards could hoop, but Edwards jumped in with confidence: “Man, y’all better stand down. I’m the truth!!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Obama paused, surprised, then repeated the phrase back to him: “You said you’re the truth, yeah??” Anthony Edwards didn’t hesitate. He responded, “These boys know.”

What made it even more surreal was the reaction from LeBron James and Kevin Durant, who backed Edwards up. The clip spread fast, with fans praising Edwards’ swagger and self-belief. That short exchange showed what many already knew: Edwards doesn’t hold back, no matter who’s listening.

Director Jake Rogal, who captured the scene for Court of Gold, shared why it worked so well. Speaking to Variety’s Jordan Moreau, he said, “That moment with Anthony Edwards and President Obama was real. That’s how they’re talking when the cameras aren’t there.” Rogal added, “Anthony is totally himself, no matter who you are, and President Obama knows how to disarm and let people feel comfortable.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, when Edwards told Obama he was “the truth,” it wasn’t just for the cameras. He meant it, and he had the game to back it up. His Olympic debut proved just that. He called himself “the number one option,” and after leading the bench in scoring, few dared to argue.