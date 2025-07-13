Anthony Edwards Helps American Kid Breach Security At Las Vegas’ Summer League

$420,000! Nope, that’s not a benchwarmer’s salary—it’s the total Anthony Edwards coughed up in fines during the 2024-25 season. From blasting refs and cursing on live mics to jawing with fans, Ant-Man’s antics made headlines for all the wrong reasons. He broke just about every rule in the superstar playbook. And yet, every now and then, that same rebellious streak sparks something unexpectedly positive—proof that sometimes, breaking the mold works in your favor.

That’s exactly what happened tonight at Summer League. You see, Ant-Man made an appearance at the Timberwolves vs Nuggets encounter in Las Vegas and was sitting courtside. When he saw a young fan wearing his jersey, Edwards immediately called him over and helped him breach the security line to give the kid a moment he will never forget.

Taking attention away from the on-court action, Edwards autographed the kid’s jersey and his hat before sending him back to the stands. Witnessing this wholesome gesture, the entire crowd cheered for the Timberwolves star. Guess breaking the rules is not so bad all the time after all. And surely, Ant will not be fined for this one.

Well, Wolves fans are coming off two straight heartbreaking West Finals exits. This year, they were eliminated by the eventual champions, OKC Thunder. It’s great to see that they are finally starting to move on from that loss and back supporting their team in the Summer League. And Edwards gave them something extra to cheer about with his heartwarming gesture. Meanwhile, the organization’s new owners also have big plans for the new Timberwolves era.

Alex Rodriguez wants to make Timberwolves fanbase proud as he reveals bold future plan

Following a chaotic legal dispute, A-Rod and Marc Lore have finally gained complete control of the Wolves organization. And the new majority owners are prioritizing winning over everything. During Friday’s presser at Summer League, Rodriguez highlighted how committed he is to taking this franchise to new heights, “This is not a hobby. This is the most important thing in my life, outside of my family, my close ones. There’s nothing that even comes close to it.”

And certainly, Alex Rodriguez likely considered the long-term implications of his ownership stake with the Timberwolves knowing that having a generational talent like Anthony Edwards could define the franchise’s trajectory. It’s not just about on-court success—it’s also about marketability, identity, and stability.

What makes it even more promising for A-Rod and the Wolves’ future is that their franchise cornerstone has made his intentions clear. “If I can, I’m trying to be here [Minnesota] for my whole career… I ain’t trying to go nowhere,” Edwards said, expressing a rare kind of loyalty that not only energizes the fanbase but also validates the ownership’s long-term investment.

Moreover, he believes they can get Anthony Edwards and Co. over the hump and finally capture that coveted Larry O’Brien trophy, “The passion for winning, the passion of our players, the passion to our fan base… we want to make our fan base proud.” With that vision, the front office has already re-signed three key players, Julius Randle, Naz Reid, and Joe Ingles. And now they are looking to add more firepower to boost their chances of title contention.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez and Lore also have the vision to enhance fans’ experience. There have been talks about a new arena and even mending relationship with franchise legend Kevin Garnett. “As a startup founder, it’s all about innovation. It’s about being disruptive, not doing things the conventional way. You know, we’ve got a clean slate here to rethink how things are done, not just accept where they are.” A-Rod remarked. Clearly, it’s the dawn of a new era for the Timberwolves and Minnesota fans are excited to be a part of this fresh chapter. What about you?