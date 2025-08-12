Anthony Edwards Warning Mounts Pressure On Alex Rodriguez as Kevin Durant Door Reopens

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ playoff exit still stings. After a promising season, they ran into the Oklahoma City Thunder’s defensive maze and got annihilated. Anthony Edwards fought valiantly, but even superstars can’t carry teams alone in today’s NBA. The league’s elite defenses are too deep, too sophisticated. This reality check couldn’t come at a worse time for new owner Alex Rodriguez, who just completed his $1.5 billion purchase of the franchise.

Meanwhile, a potential game-changer has quietly emerged in Houston. Kevin Durant’s contract situation with the Rockets appears increasingly uncertain as training camp approaches. While Minnesota wrestles with roster limitations, Houston’s hesitation might create an unexpected opportunity. The timing couldn’t be more intriguing for a franchise at a crossroads.

Austin Rivers made a blunt assessment on his podcast. The former NBA guard didn’t mince words about Minnesota’s limitations: “It’s like Minnesota was really good, man. They ran into the Thunder defensively and was like looking around, they were like brother, it’s over… That shit worked in the 90s… That shit ain’t gonna work on today’s day.” Rivers specifically called out the lack of depth against elite defenses like OKC’s, noting “six f*cking all defensive players on one team” can shut down any solo act.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters Jan 29, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) forces a turn over by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

AD

The numbers back the claims. Edwards’ clutch usage hit 38.8 percent and he took 115 clutch field goal attempts compared to the teammate with the second highest attempts, at 47. This is evidence of predictability, something OKC’s elite defense exploited in the playoffs as the Wolves collapsed in the series.

Put simply, Minnesota’s identity problem increases the urgency on Alex Rodriguez and the new regime to add secondary creators and floor balance. Add that to the potential of KD being available next season, and things get interesting. If the Rockets do not look like a realistic landing spot for Kevin Durant beyond this season, the Timberwolves have an obvious solution to ease pressure on ANT.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kevin Durant’s uncertain future in Houston

The Rockets’ hesitation to extend Durant surfaced through ESPN’s Tim MacMahon: “The Rockets aren’t gonna go all-in… they’re not going all-in on an extension for Kevin Durant.”

While Durant joined Houston enthusiastically, management appears reluctant to offer anything “close to the max” for the 36-year-old superstar. This creates a fascinating uncertainty just weeks before the season.

via Imago Mar 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

MacMahon added the Rockets “wouldn’t panic” letting Durant play on his expiring contract. But for Minnesota, this opens a strategic window. If Houston won’t commit long-term, Durant could become available via trade next summer. The Wolves could offer young assets like Jaden McDaniels or draft capital to pair Durant with Edwards, creating the secondary scoring threat Rivers warned they desperately need.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For Rodriguez, the pressure mounts. His $1.5 billion investment demands contention, but Edwards alone can’t overcome elite Western defenses. Durant’s availability- whether now or soon, forces Minnesota’s front office to weigh aggressive moves. Do they trust their current core, or pursue the superstar who could transform their ceiling? With training camp approaching, Rodriguez’s ownership group faces their first franchise-defining decision.