Are Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant Playing Tonight? Mavs vs. Rockets Full Injury Report (Dec. 6)

The Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets meet on the second night of a back-to-back, with both teams managing injuries to major contributors. But their clash in Dallas could be shaped heavily by the health of several stars. While the official injury reports for this game here, let’s look at who may be available and who remains in doubt.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Are Anthony Davis, Cooper Flagg playing tonight? Latest injury report Mavs

Anthony Davis is expected to play tonight, as he is not listed on the injury report for the Rockets matchup. He signaled this after Friday’s game while discussing the knee issue he suffered against the Thunder. Davis is also still navigating the left calf strain that sidelined him for 14 straight games earlier this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rookie Cooper Flagg is available. He has been playing while managing a right thumb splint. Flagg is shooting 47.6 percent from the field and averaging 17.3 points per game.

For the Mavs, PJ Washington is listed as questionable as he is recovering from an ankle injury. Apart from him, Daniel Gafford is listed as doubtful for tonight’s matchup. Apart from them, there are a few more injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Center Dereck Lively II remains out with a right foot injury. The Mavericks announced he has no timetable for a return and is seeking multiple medical opinions. Kyrie Irving is out as he recovers from left ACL surgery. Guard Dante Exum is out for the season after knee surgery.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Are Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun playing tonight? Latest injury report Rockets

The Houston Rockets have a long list of injuries, but they have been playing without these players for some time now.

But to their relief, Kevin Durant is expected to play. He scored 28 points on Friday to surpass 31,000 career points. Durant is averaging 25.2 points per game on 50.2 percent shooting in his first season with Houston.

Imago Oct 8, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) dribbles the ball during the third quarter against the Utah Jazz at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Star center Alperen Sengun is listed as doubtful for tonight’s clash. Sengun is averaging 23.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forward Tari Eason is out with an oblique injury. He is targeting a late December return. Dorian Finney-Smith is out as he recovers from an ankle injury, with a potential season debut eyed for January.

Guard Fred VanVleet is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in September. His absence has been a significant factor for Houston’s backcourt rotation this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets predicted starting lineups

Based on the latest injury information and recent lineups, here are the projected starters for Saturday’s game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Nembhard Amen Thompson D’Angelo Russell Reed Sheppard Cooper Flagg Kevin Durant Anthony Davis Jabari Smith Jr. Max Christie Clint Capela

Clint Capela will most likely take center if Steven Adams is unable to play. Adams started in Alperen Sengun’s place during Friday’s victory over the Phoenix Suns.

For Dallas, Ryan Nembhard has secured the starting point guard role. He is averaging 15.6 points and 6.8 assists over his last five games as a starter. Max Christie would likely start at center if Daniel Gafford is unavailable. Given Houston’s incredible run, we predict that the Rockets will win against a struggling Dallas.