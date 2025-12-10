Are Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks Playing Tonight? Suns vs. Thunder Latest Injury Report NBA Cup (Dec. 10)

The Phoenix Suns are back in Oklahoma City Thunder with a shot at revenge and a trip to Vegas on the line. Their NBA Cup quarterfinal against the Thunder is a rematch of a thrilling game from just two weeks ago. That night, the Suns nearly pulled off a stunning upset. However, for the Suns to edge past that curse, they need a couple of star players suit up tonight.

Are Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks playing tonight? Latest injury report on Suns

The Phoenix Suns have listed Devin Booker as questionable for Wednesday night’s game. Booker is dealing with a right groin strain that has kept him out of the team’s last two contests. His potential return would be a major boost for a Suns team looking to topple the league’s best.

Head coach Jordan Ott provided an update on Booker’s progress earlier this week. “He’s been able to get on the court the last couple of days,” Ott said. The coach confirmed Booker would be reevaluated on game day to determine his availability. Booker suffered the injury during a win over the Los Angeles Lakers last Monday.

Meanwhile, Dillon Brooks is good to go. Brooks played through left Achilles soreness in Monday’s win over Minnesota and is not listed on the injury report. Ott managed his minutes carefully in that game. “He gave everything he could,” Ott said after the matchup. The Suns will need his defensive intensity against a loaded Thunder offense.

Two other Suns players have been ruled out. Jalen Green remains out with a right hamstring strain and is due for re-evaluation this week. Isaiah Livers is also out with a right hip strain. Booker leads the Suns in scoring this season with 25 points per game.

Are Isaiah Hartenstein, Chet Holmgren playing tonight? Latest injury report on Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without center Isaiah Hartenstein for a sixth straight game. Hartenstein is out with a right soleus strain, a calf injury. The initial timeline for his return was set at 10 to 14 days, which is nearing its end.

Shooting guard Isaiah Joe is also out for the Thunder. Joe is dealing with left knee soreness and will miss his third consecutive game. This is part of a pattern for Joe, who has missed eight games total this season due to knee issues.

The Thunder, however, is getting its biggest stars back. Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is not on the injury report and will play. He missed Sunday’s game with left elbow bursitis. Defensive stalwarts Lu Dort and Alex Caruso are also cleared to play after dealing with minor injuries.

Chet Holmgren is fully healthy and ready for the matchup. Holmgren scored 25 points in the Thunder’s last game without Gilgeous-Alexander. The Thunder have two long-term absences. Rookie Nikola Topic is out following testicular surgery, and Thomas Sorber is out for the season after ACL surgery.

Phoenix Suns vs. OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups

The predicted starting lineups for Wednesday’s NBA Cup quarterfinal are as follows, adjusted for the latest injury reports.

Devin Booker (G) – Questionable Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (G) Grayson Allen (G) Cason Wallace (G) Dillon Brooks (F) Lu Dort (F) Royce O’Neale (F) Jalen Williams (F) Mark Williams (C) Chet Holmgren (C)

For the Suns, Grayson Allen is expected to start alongside Booker if he can play. Mark Williams will anchor the middle after a 22-point performance last game.

For the Thunder, the return of Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort, and Caruso allows them to field their full-strength starting five. Cason Wallace gets the nod at the other guard spot with Joe unavailable. This sets the stage for a high-stakes playoff-style atmosphere in Oklahoma City.

What it means and what’s next

The upgrade of Devin Booker can help the Suns in the quarterfinal. His offensive creation is essential for a Suns team that kept it close without him two weeks ago. The Thunder, with their core healthy, are heavy favorites but have seen firsthand how close Phoenix can come. The winner of this game advances to the NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas this Saturday.

They will face the winner of the Los Angeles Lakers versus San Antonio Spurs matchup. The loser will play a regular-season game against the loser of that other Western Conference quarterfinal later this week. Tip-off from Paycom Center is set for 6:30 PM Central Time on Wednesday, with the game streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.