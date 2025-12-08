Are Dillon Brooks, Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? Suns vs. Timberwolves Latest Injury Report (Dec. 8)

The Phoenix Suns head into a tough road matchup with uncertainty clouding their lineup. Minnesota arrives at Target Center on a five-game winning streak, playing some of its best basketball of the season. With several key Suns players questionable, the pressure grows even more, especially as Dillon Brooks now faces a new injury concern. Phoenix could be short-handed against one of the league’s hottest teams.

Are Dillon Brooks, Devin Booker playing tonight? Latest injury report Suns

Phoenix Suns star Dillon Brooks is questionable for Monday’s game with new left Achilles soreness that surfaced after the team’s last outing. In that game against the Rockets, he logged 31 minutes and scored 23 points, and had been reliably available since returning from a core muscle strain earlier in the season. However, the Suns have more to worry about than just Brooks.

Star guard Devin Booker has been ruled out. He is dealing with a right groin strain suffered on December 1. Booker leads the Suns in scoring with 25.0 points per game.

Head coach Jordan Ott said Booker could be available for the team’s next game on December 10. Booker is scheduled for a red evaluation this week. His absence removes the team’s primary shot creator from the lineup. Apart from the two, the Suns have a couple of more players on the injury list.

Shooting guard Jalen Green remains out with a right hamstring strain. He has only played two games this season and is due for a re-evaluation later this month. Forward Isaiah Livers is out with a right hip strain.

The Phoenix Suns have a 13-10 record and sit seventh in the Western Conference. They have lost three of their last four games entering this difficult road contest.

Are Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle playing tonight? Latest injury report Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a clean injury report for Monday’s game, even though the final injury report has yet to be updated. No rotational players are listed with any injuries.

All key starters are expected to be available. Anthony Edwards leads the team with 28.1 points per game. He is shooting 48.8 percent from the field this season.

On the other end, Julius Randle is averaging 23 points and 7.3 rebounds as the team’s second option. Jaden McDaniels is third on the team with 16.0 points per game.

The only players listed are two-way contract players on G League assignment. Enrique Freeman and Rocco Zikarsky are both out due to their G League duties.

Minnesota holds a 15-8 record and sits sixth in the Western Conference. The team has won five consecutive games, including a close victory over the LA Clippers on Saturday.

Suns vs Timberwolves predicted starting lineups

Based on the latest injury reports, here are the projected starting lineups for Monday’s game.

Collin Gillespie Donte DiVincenzo Grayson Allen Anthony Edwards Ryan Dunn Jaden McDaniels Royce O’Neale Julius Randle Mark Williams Rudy Gobert

Ryan Dunn is expected to start if Dillon Brooks is unable to play. Grayson Allen will carry a larger offensive load, averaging 17.3 points per game this season.

For Minnesota, Rudy Gobert will anchor the defense. He is averaging 10.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per contest. Donte DiVincenzo adds 13.7 points and reliable movement shooting. Given the Wolves’ recent record, the prediction isthat Minnesota will win the matchup.