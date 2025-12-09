Are Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero Playing Tonight? Magic vs. Heat Latest Injury Report (Dec. 9)

The Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat meet tonight in a win-or-go-home NBA Cup quarterfinal, and both teams enter with major injury concerns that could shape the entire matchup. The stakes are high, with the winner moving on to this weekend’s semifinals. With so much on the line, the question is whether either team can overcome its health issues and rise to the moment.

Are Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero playing tonight? Latest injury report Magic

The Orlando Magic will be without their leading scorer. Forward Franz Wagner has been ruled out for Tuesday night’s game. He was diagnosed with a high left ankle sprain on Monday. ESPN’s Shams Charania reports the injury could keep Wagner sidelined for two to four weeks.

Franz Wagner averages 22.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this season. He scored 32 points in the team’s last meeting with Miami on December 5.

However, the good news for Magic fans is that star forward Paolo Banchero is not on the injury report and is available to play. He has appeared in the last two games after missing ten contests with a groin strain, but he has been on a minutes restriction since his return. He played 24 minutes in Sunday’s loss to the New York Knicks. Center Moritz Wagner is also out as he recovers from a left knee injury.

Are Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro playing tonight? Latest injury report Heat

The Miami Heat have a mostly positive injury report for the knockout game. Star center Bam Adebayo is not listed and will play. But the team does have a few probables.

Guard Tyler Herro is listed as probable. He is dealing with a right big toe contusion that caused him to miss the last two games. Tyler Herro has averaged 23.8 points in five games this season. Then, starting point guard Davion Mitchell is also probable with right groin tightness. He practiced on Monday after missing Saturday’s loss.

Also, rookie guard Pelle Larsson is probable with a hip issue. Reserve guard Dru Smith is questionable with a left hip contusion. Guard Terry Rozier remains out and is not with the team. Two-way center Vladislav Goldin is questionable.

Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat predicted starting lineups

Based on the latest injury information, the projected starting lineups for the NBA Cup quarterfinals are as follows.

Jalen Suggs Davion Mitchell Desmond Bane Tyler Herro Tristan da Silva Norman Powell Paolo Banchero Andrew Wiggins Wendell Carter Jr. Bam Adebayo

For the Magic, Tristan da Silva is expected to start in place of the injured Franz Wagner. Paolo Banchero will start, but may continue to have his minutes monitored. The Heat, coming with a three-game loss, are projected to start a small lineup with Norman Powell and Andrew Wiggins at the forward spots. This will be Tyler Herro’s first game back after a two-game absence.

This game tips off at 6:00 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, December 9th. It will be played at the Kia Center in Orlando. The game will be broadcast nationally on Amazon Prime Video. The winner (per our prediction, is expected to be Magic) will face either the New York Knicks or Toronto Raptors in the semifinals in Las Vegas on Saturday.