Are Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns Playing Tonight? Knicks vs Nets Injury Report, Where To Watch & More (Nov. 24)

The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets renew their intra-city rivalry tonight in a matchup featuring two teams heading in opposite directions. The Knicks have dominated this series, winning the last ten meetings, including a 36-point blowout earlier this month. Brooklyn will be desperate to end a seven-game home losing streak and finally secure a win in front of their own fans, and for the Knicks to keep the momentum going, they need two of their biggest stars to suit up tonight.

Are Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns playing tonight against Nets?

Both Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are expected to play in Monday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. Neither star is listed on the New York Knicks’ official injury report. This is significant news for the Knicks team, which relies heavily on its offensive production.

Brunson is coming off a 33-point performance in the loss to Orlando. He is averaging a team high in points and assists this season. Then, Towns is a consistent double-double threat, leading the Knicks with 12.5 rebounds per game. Their presence on the court is crucial for New York’s offensive flow and scoring punch.

Imago Dec 5, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) react during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Nets will have their hands full trying to contain this duo. In their first meeting this season, KAT led the Knicks with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Brunson added 20 points and 7 assists in that dominant victory. Brooklyn’s defense will need a much better plan to slow them down this time around.

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets injury report for Nov. 24

The New York Knicks will be without two players for this contest. Guard Landry Shamet has been ruled out with a right shoulder injury. Forward OG Anunoby remains out with a left hamstring strain and is scheduled for a re-evaluation in two weeks.

The Brooklyn Nets have a common set of injuries from their past games. Rookie guard Ben Saraf is out with a left ankle sprain. Shooting guard Cam Thomas is sidelined for several weeks with a left hamstring strain. Forward Haywood Highsmith is also out as he continues to recover from a knee procedure.

These absences could impact the game’s depth and rotation options. The Nets are particularly short-handed in the backcourt without Thomas and Saraf. The Knicks will miss Anunoby’s defensive versatility and Shamet’s shooting off the bench.

Predicted lineups for Knicks vs Nets for Nov. 24

Here is a simple breakdown of the anticipated starting fives.

New York Knicks Brooklyn Nets Jalen Brunson Terance Mann Miles McBride Egor Demin Mikal Bridges Michael Porter Jr. Josh Hart Noah Clowney Karl-Anthony Towns Nic Claxton

Where to watch the Knicks vs Nets game?

Date: November 24, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: MSG

Fans can also stream the game live using NBA League Pass. The Fubo TV platform will carry the broadcast as well, though some regional restrictions may apply. The game will be played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Game preview and what to expect

The Knicks enter this game with a 9-6 record, placing them sixth in the Eastern Conference. They have been strong at home but have struggled on the road, with only one win in six away games. Their offense averages 120.8 points per game, led by Brunson and Towns.

The Nets hold a 3-13 record, sitting 13th in the East. They have lost seven consecutive games at home and are 1-9 in their last ten outings at Barclays Center. Michael Porter Jr. is their top scorer, averaging 24.8 points per contest.

Given the vast difference in records and recent head-to-head history, the prediction is for the New York Knicks to secure the victory. Their superior talent and the Nets’ ongoing home struggles should be the deciding factors in this rivalry game.