Are Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns Playing Tonight? Knicks vs Hornets Injury Report, Where to Watch NBA Cup & More (Nov. 26)

The New York Knicks continue their road trip with a visit to the Charlotte Hornets tonight in a key NBA Cup group stage matchup. The Knicks are fighting to keep their tournament hopes alive, while the Hornets are simply searching for any win to break a frustrating losing streak. The performance of New York’s star duo will be the main event, leading fans to ask one big question: are Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns playing tonight?

Yes, both Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are expected to play and will be in the starting lineup for the New York Knicks. Neither superstar is listed on the team’s injury report ahead of this game. This is a significant boost for a Knicks team that controls its own destiny in the NBA Cup.

Brunson leads the team with a 33% usage rate and is the engine of the Knicks’ elite offence. Towns is coming off a dominant 37-point performance in Monday’s win over the Brooklyn Nets. “I trust the work I put in against anybody in the league,” Towns said after that game, signalling his growing confidence.

Knicks vs Hornets injury report for Nov. 26

Knicks injury report

The New York Knicks will be without two rotation players for this contest. OG Anunoby remains out with a left hamstring strain he suffered on November 14th. Landry Shamet is also out as he deals with a sprained right shoulder. Mitchell Robinson is not on the injury report after missing a previous game with an illness.

Hornets injury report

The Charlotte Hornets have a relatively short injury list for this game. Pat Connaughton has been ruled out with a calf injury. Josh Green and Grant Williams are also out with shoulder and knee injuries, respectively. Key players LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are not on the report after recently dealing with ailments.

Predicted lineups for Knicks vs Hornets for Nov. 26

The predicted starting lineups feature both teams at near full strength, with the Hornets able to deploy their preferred starting five for only the fourth time this season.

Jalen Brunson (G) LaMelo Ball (G) Deuce McBride (G) Kon Knueppel (G) Mikal Bridges (F) Brandon Miller (F) Karl-Anthony Towns (F) Miles Bridges (F) Mitchell Robinson (C) Ryan Kalkbrenner (C)

Where to watch the Knicks vs the Hornets game?

Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM Eastern Time

Where to Watch: The game will be broadcast on MSG for the Knicks market and FDSSE for the Hornets market. Fans can also stream the action live on Fubo and NBA League Pass.

Match preview and what to expect

This matchup pits one of the league’s hottest offences against a team struggling to find consistency. The New York Knicks own the third-best offensive efficiency in the NBA, scoring 122.0 points per 100 possessions. They average 120.3 points per game, a figure that nearly matches the 120.4 points the Hornets allow on average.

Imago Dec 28, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) hugs New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) after their game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Charlotte Hornets are looking to snap a six-game losing streak. Rookie Kon Knueppel has been a bright spot, leading the team in scoring for four straight games and raising his average to 19.4 points per game. The Hornets have the third best first quarter offense in the league, which they will need to leverage against a Knicks team that is just 2-5 in road games. Given New York’s offensive firepower and Charlotte’s defensive struggles, the Knicks are the predicted winner tonight.