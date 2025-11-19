Are Jalen Brunson, Karl Anthony-Towns Playing Tonight? Knicks vs Mavs Injury Report, Where to Watch & More (Nov. 19)

A possible return to Dallas for Jalen Brunson is a key storyline in tonight’s NBA matchup between the New York Knicks and the Dallas Mavericks. The Knicks are competing for a top position in the Eastern Conference, while the Mavericks are struggling and looking to halt a disappointing losing streak. However, the main concern for Knicks fans is whether their veteran stars will be available to play tonight.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Are Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns playing tonight against the Mavs?

Jalen Brunson is officially listed as questionable for tonight’s game. He is working his way back from a sprained right ankle that has forced him to miss the last two contests. This status upgrade suggests he is closer to a return than before.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Knicks star suffered the injury during a win over the Orlando Magic last week. He was later spotted leaving Madison Square Garden in a walking boot, causing concern among fans. Brunson has been one of the most productive guards in the league this season, averaging 28 points, 6.5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Imago Dec 5, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) react during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Karl-Anthony Towns is not on the injury report and is expected to play. He recently delivered a dominant performance, scoring 31 points in the first half against the Miami Heat. Coach Mike Brown emphasized feeding Towns the ball, stating “Rick Brunson was the first one to say it. He was like, ‘Hey, keep playing through KAT. Keep playing through KAT. Keep playing through KAT.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

Knicks vs Mavs injury report for Nov. 19

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Knicks injury report

The New York Knicks have a short but significant injury report. Alongside Brunson, the team will be without starting forward OG Anunoby. He is out with a left hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Kevin McCullar Jr. is also on the report and is listed as day-to-day with a nose issue.

Mavs injury report

The Dallas Mavericks have a much longer list of unavailable players. Anthony Davis remains out with a left calf strain and was ruled out for another seven to ten days following a recent re-evaluation. Kyrie Irving is also out as he continues his recovery from left knee surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is some positive news for the Mavericks frontcourt. Centres Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford are both listed as probable for the game. Lively is managing a knee issue while Gafford is dealing with an ankle concern. Dante Exum and Ryan Nembhard are also out for Dallas.

Predicted lineups for Knicks vs Mavs for Nov. 19

ADVERTISEMENT

Jalen Brunson (G) Cooper Flagg (G) Landry Shamet (G) Max Christie (G) Mikal Bridges (F) Klay Thompson (F) Karl-Anthony Towns (F) P.J. Washington (F) Mitchell Robinson (C) Daniel Gafford (C)

Where to watch the Knicks vs the Mavs game?

Date: November 19, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM Eastern Time

Where to Watch: The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Local viewers can also watch on MSG Network. Streaming options include Fubo, which offers a free trial for new subscribers. The game is set for the American Airlines Centre in Dallas, Texas.

Match preview and what to expect

This game highlights a clear disparity in team performance. The Knicks enter this matchup with an impressive 8-5 record, positioning them near the top of the Eastern Conference. In contrast, the Mavericks struggle with a 4-11 record, placing them among the lowest in the Western Conference.

New York is still in search of its first road victory of the season, currently holding a 0-4 record away from home. The team averages 121.4 points per game. Meanwhile, Dallas has been outscored by an average of 6.9 points per game this season and ranks 27th in the league for scoring.

Although Brunson’s status is uncertain, the Knicks have more offensive prowess and a more reliable roster. The Mavericks are facing numerous key absences, including Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving. Prediction: The New York Knicks will win.