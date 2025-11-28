Are Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns Playing Tonight? Knicks vs Bucks Injury Report, Where to Watch NBA Cup on Black Friday

The NBA Cup picture gets a little clearer tonight in a high-stakes Black Friday showdown at Madison Square Garden. For the Milwaukee Bucks, their hopes of advancing likely hinge on the health of one superstar, while the New York Knicks aim to capitalize on their home-court advantage despite missing key players of their own. This Group C clash is a virtual must-win for both squads, but can the Knicks play two of its stars to hold the lead?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Are Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns playing tonight against the Bucks?

Knicks fans can breathe a sigh of relief as their top stars are ready to go. Jalen Brunson is active and will lead the offense tonight. The All-NBA guard is fully recovered from a previous ankle issue. His co-star, Karl-Anthony Towns, is also good to go. Towns is putting up 22.4 points per game this season and will be a central figure in the Knicks’ game plan. Their availability is a massive boost for a team looking to secure a knockout stage berth.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation is less certain for the visiting Milwaukee Bucks, though.

Bucks vs Knicks injury report for Nov. 28

The Milwaukee Bucks have three players on their injury report heading into this crucial contest. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the list as questionable with his groin strain. He has missed the last four games with a groin strain, and the Bucks have lost all of them. His potential return would completely change the dynamic of this matchup. The team’s medical staff and Coach Doc Rivers will make the final call closer to game time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Without Giannis, the Bucks have struggled to find consistent offense and have seen their losing streak extend to six games. His presence on the court is not just about scoring; it dictates the entire offensive flow and creates opportunities for his teammates. The Bucks’ NBA Cup destiny may literally be in the hands of their training staff tonight.

Beyond their superstar, the Bucks are dealing with two long-term absences. Kevin Porter Jr. remains out as he recovers from knee surgery. Forward Taurean Prince is also out indefinitely following neck surgery. On the other side, the New York Knicks will be without two key rotation players.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

OG Anunoby continues to be sidelined with a hamstring injury. He is not expected to return to the lineup until early December. Landry Shamet is also out with a shoulder sprain. His re-evaluation timeline is set for approximately four weeks from now. These absences test the Knicks’ depth on the wing.

These injury reports significantly impact the strategic approaches of both coaches. The Knicks must compensate for the defensive versatility of Anunoby. The Bucks, potentially without their primary scorer, need others to step up offensively. The health of these rosters will be a major subplot throughout the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicted lineups for Bucks vs Knicks for Nov. 28

Milwaukee Bucks New York Knicks Ryan Rollins (PG) Jalen Brunson (PG) Gary Trent Jr. (SG) Miles McBride (SG) AJ Green (SF) Mikal Bridges (SF) Kyle Kuzma (PF) Josh Hart (PF) Myles Turner (C) Karl-Anthony Towns (C)

Where to watch the Bucks vs the Knicks game?

Date: November 28, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Where to Watch: The game will be broadcast exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. It can also be streamed live through the Prime Video platform.

Game preview and what to expect

This game is a rematch from October, which the Bucks won 121-111. The stakes are now much higher with NBA Cup advancement on the line. The Knicks have been strong at home this season, boasting an 8-1 record at Madison Square Garden. They also enter the game with positive momentum, having won two straight and seven of their last ten outings.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 23, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looks to drive past Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucks, in contrast, are looking to snap a six-game losing streak. Their offense has particularly struggled without Giannis Antetokounmpo, falling to 21st in the league. Milwaukee’s strength lies in its three-point shooting; the team is second-best in the league in three-point percentage. Containing their shooters will be a primary defensive goal for the Knicks.

Given the Bucks’ recent form and the uncertainty surrounding their best player, the Knicks are in a favorable position. New York’s potent offense, led by Brunson and Towns, should be able to control the game, especially on their home floor. The prediction is for the New York Knicks to win and advance in the NBA Cup tournament.