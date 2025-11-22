Are Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns Playing Today? Knicks vs Magic Injury Report, Where To Watch & More (Nov. 22)

After a five-game win streak, the New York Knicks have cooled off, dropping two of their last four. They continue their road trip Saturday with a key Eastern Conference matchup against the Orlando Magic, looking to bounce back after losing to them earlier this week. Both teams are navigating major injury concerns, but for the Knicks to come back, they need two of their stars to suit up.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Are Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns playing today against the Magic?

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson is listed as probable for Saturday’s game against the Orlando Magic. He is dealing with a right ankle sprain that previously caused him to miss two games. Brunson returned to action in the Knicks’ last game against the Dallas Mavericks, where he scored 28 points in 35 minutes of play. His presence is crucial for the Knicks team that has struggled on the road this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karl Anthony-Towns is expected to play and will not appear on the injury report. The veteran big man has been a consistent force for New York, averaging 21.5 points and 12.8 rebounds per game this season. He will be relied upon heavily to counter Orlando’s interior defense and provide scoring stability alongside Brunson in the starting lineup.

New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic injury report for Nov. 22

ADVERTISEMENT

Knicks injury report

The New York Knicks have three players on their injury report. OG Anunoby remains out with a left hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. The defensive specialist suffered the injury early in the first quarter against Miami on November 15. Kevin McCullar Jr. is listed as questionable due to a back issue.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Magic injury report

The Magic will be without their own star player, Paolo Banchero, who remains out with a left groin strain. This marks the fifth consecutive game he will miss due to the injury he sustained during these teams’ previous meeting on November 12. His absence creates a significant scoring void for Orlando that other players must fill.

The Orlando Magic‘s injury report features another big man, Moritz Wagner. He continues to recover from left knee surgery and remains without a timetable for return. Two-way player Colin Castleton is questionable for the contest with a hand injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicted lineups for Knicks vs Magic for Nov. 22

With the injury reports finalized, both teams will adjust their starting lineups accordingly. The Knicks will welcome back their point guard, while the Magic must compensate for their missing leading scorer.

New York Knicks Orlando Magic Jalen Brunson Jalen Suggs Mikal Bridges Desmond Bane Landry Shamet Franz Wagner Karl-Anthony Towns Jonathan Isaac Mitchell Robinson Wendell Carter Jr.

Where to watch the Knicks vs Magic game?

Basketball fans can catch this Eastern Conference matchup on Saturday afternoon.

Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Time: 5:00 PM Eastern Time

Where to Watch: The game will be televised on NBA TV and can be streamed live on Fubo.

Game preview and what to expect

This game features two teams heading in different directions recently. The Orlando Magic enter with strong momentum, having won five of their last six games and currently riding a four-game home winning streak. They are coming off an impressive 129-101 victory over the LA Clippers. The New York Knicks have been inconsistent on the road, posting only one win in five away games this season despite their strong 9-5 overall record.

In their previous meeting on November 12, the Magic defeated the Knicks 124-107 in New York. Orlando has won the last two matchups between these teams and holds a slight 69-66 advantage in the all-time series. With Banchero sidelined, Franz Wagner will need to lead Orlando’s offense after scoring 28 points in the first meeting. Given Orlando’s home court advantage and recent defensive form, the Magic are positioned to extend their home winning streak with a close victory.