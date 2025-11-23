Are Joel Embiid, Paul George Playing Today? 76ers vs Heat Injury Report, Where To Watch & More (Nov. 23)

The Philadelphia 76ers return home for a Sunday afternoon matchup against the Miami Heat, energized by Tyrese Maxey’s 50-plus point outburst in an overtime win over Milwaukee. His heroics gave them a much-needed spark, but to keep that momentum going, they will still need two of their biggest stars. That brings us to the key question of whether Joel Embiid and Paul George will be available against Miami?

Are Joel Embiid, Paul George playing today against the Miami Heat?

Joel Embiid, recovering from a right knee injury recovery will remain sidelined for Sunday’s game against the Miami Heat. The 76ers center continues to manage a knee injury and has been managing minutes carefully. It will be his tenth missed game this season, having appeared in only six contests so far. Embiid is averaging 19.7 points and 5.5 rebounds in his limited action. But there’s some relief for the Sixers.

Paul George is expected to play against the Heat. The veteran forward has appeared in only two games this season while recovering from offseason knee surgery. In his most recent outing against the Bucks, George scored 21 points, showing significant improvement from his season debut. His continued presence provides Philadelphia with another scoring option alongside Maxey.

The 76ers have grown accustomed to playing without their MVP center. Tyrese Maxey has shouldered the offensive load, averaging a league-second-best 33.4 points per game. His 54-point explosion against Milwaukee included nine assists, five rebounds, three steals, three blocks, and shooting 60% from the field while playing 47 minutes.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat injury report for Nov. 23

76ers injury report

The Philadelphia 76ers will be without two additional rotation players. Kelly Oubre Jr. remains out with a knee injury and will miss at least two more weeks of action. Backup center Adem Bona is also sidelined as he recovers from a right ankle sprain and will miss at least three games.

On the other hand, VJ Edgecombe is listed as questionable with left calf tightness.

Heat injury report

Predicted lineups for 76ers vs Heat for Nov. 23

With both teams dealing with absences, the starting lineups will feature several players in expanded roles. The 76ers will rely on their backcourt duo, while the Heat will utilize their depth.

Philadelphia 76ers Miami Heat Tyrese Maxey Davion Mitchell VJ Edgecombe Norman Powell* Paul George Pelle Larson Justin Edwards Bam Adebayo Andre Drummond Kel’el Ware

Where to watch the 76ers vs Heat game?

The Eastern Conference matchup tips off on Sunday afternoon.

Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

Time: 1:00 PM Eastern Time

Where to Watch: The game will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network Sun, and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Streaming options include Fubo and Peacock.

Game preview and what to expect

This matchup features two teams heading in different directions recently. The Miami Heat enter Sunday’s contest riding a three-game winning streak and have won seven of their last ten games. They are coming off a dominant 143-107 victory over the Chicago Bulls, where all five starters scored at least 16 points. The Philadelphia 76ers have been more inconsistent, posting a 5-5 record over their last ten games.

Historically, the Heat have dominated this series recently, winning all four meetings between these teams last season. Miami also holds a 75-67 advantage in the all-time series. The Heat lead the NBA in assists at 30.6 per game and rank first in scoring with 124.8 points per game. Given their current form, offensive firepower, and recent success against Philadelphia, the Heat are positioned to extend their winning streak with a road victory.