Are Joel Embiid, Paul George Playing Tonight? 76ers vs Bucks Injury Report, Where to Watch & More (Nov. 20)

The Philadelphia 76ers are traveling to Milwaukee to face the Bucks on Thursday night, though the game’s complexion is unlike what was anticipated. Both teams are struggling with injuries, which means some of their best players won’t be playing in this Eastern Conference matchup.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Are Joel Embiid, Paul George playing tonight against the Bucks?

The availability of Philadelphia’s biggest stars is the main question. Joel Embiid was listed as doubtful for the game vs Toronto on Wednesday, as he continues to manage right knee discomfort. The former MVP has already missed nine of the team’s first fourteen games this season, including the last five in a row. Paul George is also questionable as the team carefully manages the recovery of his left knee. George made his season debut just a few days ago, but was then held out of the following game for rest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and forward Paul George (8) defend against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The team is being very cautious with both players. “The 76ers continue to manage the injury-plagued duo of Joel Embiid and Paul George,” according to a preview from Brew Hoop. Their potential absence would be a massive blow to the team’s offensive firepower and defensive schemes. The final decision on their playing status will likely come down to game time.

ADVERTISEMENT

76ers vs Bucks injury report for Nov. 20

76ers injury report

The injury report for both sides is lengthy. For the Philadelphia 76ers, Kelly Oubre Jr. is confirmed out with a left knee sprain and is expected to be reevaluated in two weeks. Rookie Adem Bona is also out as he recovers from a right ankle sprain. The main uncertainties remain Joel Embiid and Paul George, whose participation will be a game-time call.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Bucks injury report

The Milwaukee Bucks have their own major absences to contend with. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out due to a low-grade left groin strain. Reports indicate he is expected to miss one to two weeks of action. The Bucks will also be without Taurean Prince, who is out indefinitely following neck surgery, and Kevin Porter Jr., who remains sidelined after right knee meniscus surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicted lineups for 76ers vs Bucks for Nov. 20

With so many players unavailable, the starting lineups for both teams will look very different. The 76ers are expected to lean heavily on their available guards and new additions. The Bucks will have to completely reshape their offense without their primary star.

PG Tyrese Maxey Ryan Rollins SG VJ Edgecombe AJ Green SF Justin Edwards Gary Trent Jr. PF Dominick Barlow Kyle Kuzma C Andre Drummond Myles Turner

Where to watch the 76ers vs Bucks game?

Fans can tune in on Thursday night to see how these teams adjust to their new temporary lineups.

Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM Eastern Time

Where to Watch: The game will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus and FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin. It is also available for streaming on NBA League Pass.

Match preview and what to expect

This game becomes a test of depth and resilience for both clubs. The 76ers are looking to bounce back from a tough loss to the Toronto Raptors. The Bucks are trying to stop a two-game losing skid and adjust to life without their best player. Milwaukee has historically had Philadelphia’s number, winning the last eight matchups between these two teams over the past two years.

Imago Oct 30, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before game against the Golden State Warriors at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo cannot be overstated for Milwaukee. His presence drives their entire offensive system. For Philadelphia, the potential lack of both Embiid and George puts immense pressure on Tyrese Maxey to carry the scoring load once again. Given the significant home court advantage and the specific nature of the Bucks’ injuries, Milwaukee is positioned to find a way to win this contest.