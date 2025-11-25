Are Joel Embiid, Paul George Playing Tonight? 76ers vs Magic Injury Report, Where To Watch & More (Nov. 25)

The Philadelphia 76ers, with a 9-7 record, look to get back on track as they host the Orlando Magic in a key NBA Cup group stage matchup tonight after losing against the Miami Heat. Both teams are dealing with significant injury situations that could dramatically shape the outcome of this Eastern Conference contest. The availability of Philadelphia’s star players remains the biggest story heading into the game at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Are Joel Embiid, Paul George playing tonight against the Magic?

Joel Embiid is officially listed as out for tonight’s game due to right knee injury management. The seven-time All-Star has missed the last seven games after reporting soreness and swelling in his right knee. He was a full participant in Monday’s practice, marking a positive step in his recovery process, but that has now taken a hit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul George is listed as out with a right ankle sprain. This is a different issue from the left knee management that has been monitored this season. George played just over twenty minutes in Sunday’s loss to Miami, his shortest stint in three games.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic injury report for Nov. 25

ADVERTISEMENT

76ers injury report

Alongside Joel Embiid and Paul George, the Philadelphia 76ers have several players on their injury report.

Tyrese Maxey was probable but will return tonight, even if he deals with a right shoulder sprain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Rookie VJ Edgecombe remains out with left calf tightness, missing his second straight game. Kelly Oubre Jr. continues to recover from a left knee sprain and will miss at least two more weeks. Adem Bona is also sidelined with a right ankle sprain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Magic injury report

The Orlando Magic have their own significant injury concerns. Star forward Paolo Banchero remains out with a left groin strain that has kept him sidelined since November 12. He has stated that he feels “pretty close” to returning but does not have a specific date. Backup big man Moritz Wagner is also out as he continues his recovery from a left knee injury.

Predicted lineups for 76ers vs Magic for Nov. 25

ADVERTISEMENT

Philadelphia 76ers Orlando Magic Tyrese Maxey (G) Jalen Suggs (G) Quentin Grimes (G) Desmond Bane (G) Dominick Barlow (F) Franz Wagner (F) Justin Edwards (F) Tristan da Silva (F) Ivica Zubac (C) Wendell Carter Jr. (C)

Where to watch the 76ers vs Magic game?

Date: Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM Eastern Time

Where to Watch: The game will be televised nationally on NBC and streamed on Peacock. International viewers can watch via NBA League Pass.

Game preview and what to expect

The Philadelphia 76ers enter this game looking to build momentum after an uneven start to the season. They began the year with four straight wins but have since gone 5-7 over their last twelve games. Their offense has shown flashes of brilliance, scoring 136 points in their first meeting with Orlando this season. Tyrese Maxey led that effort with 43 points, while the since-injured Kelly Oubre Jr. added 25 points.

The Orlando Magic arrive in Philadelphia playing solid basketball despite missing their best player. They have won six of their last eight games and currently hold a 10-8 record. In their most recent outing, they fell to the Boston Celtics 138-129 despite a 30-point performance from Jett Howard. Franz Wagner has emerged as a primary scoring option during Banchero’s absence, posting a season-high 37 points against New York on Saturday.

The Magic’s recent form and better health situation give them the edge. The prediction is for the Orlando Magic to secure a road victory.