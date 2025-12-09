Are Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson Playing Tonight? Knicks vs. Raptors Latest Injury Report (Dec. 9)

The New York Knicks visit the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night with a trip to Las Vegas at stake. This NBA Cup quarterfinal is a win-or-go-home clash, and the pressure feels even heavier for a Raptors team that started strong but has stumbled in recent games. That shaky form adds another layer of uncertainty as both sides wait to learn which key players will be available for the high-stakes matchup.

Are Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson playing tonight? Latest injury report Knicks

The New York Knicks have three players on the injury report for Tuesday night. Star center Karl-Anthony Towns is officially listed as questionable. He is dealing with a calf injury that caused him to miss the team’s previous game on Sunday. However, Towns did participate in practice on Monday. His final status will probably be a game-time decision.

Even though KAT’s time is unpredictable, the Knicks will be breathing easy as starting guard Jalen Brunson is not listed on the report. The Knicks, though, have Deuce McBride and Landry Shamet on the injury list. Then, forward Pacome Dadiet is out due to an ankle injury, and Miles McBride is out with a left ankle sprain.

Are Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes playing Tonight? Latest injury report Raptors

The Toronto Raptors will definitely be without one key starter. Forward RJ Barrett is out as he recovers from a knee procedure. He received a plasma injection and is expected to be sidelined for at least another week.

However, star forwards Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes are not listed on the injury report. Both are expected to be available for the knockout game. But all is not well within the Raptors locker room. Rookie guard Jamal Shead is listed as questionable with a quadriceps injury, and rookie forward Jamison Battle is doubtful because of a sprained left ankle.

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors predicted starting lineups

The predicted starting lineups for Tuesday’s NBA Cup quarterfinal are as follows, accounting for the latest injury information.

Jalen Brunson Immanuel Quickley Mikal Bridges Ja’Kobe Walter OG Anunoby Brandon Ingram Josh Hart Scottie Barnes Mitchell Robinson Jakob Poeltl

For the Knicks, Mitchell Robinson is expected to start at center if Karl-Anthony Towns is unable to play. Josh Hart and OG Anunoby will round out the frontcourt alongside him.

The Raptors, on the other hand, will start Ja’Kobe Walter in the backcourt with Immanuel Quickley. This move fills the vacancy created by RJ Barrett’s absence. Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes will start as the forward duo.

This game tips off at 8:30 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, December 9th. It will be played at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The game will be streamed exclusively on Prime Video nationally. The winner advances to the NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas this Saturday. They will face the winner of the Miami Heat versus the Orlando Magic quarterfinal. Given the Raptors’ poor form, the Knicks are expected to win tonight’s game.