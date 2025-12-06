Are Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? Clippers vs. Timberwolves Full Injury Report (Dec. 6)

The Minnesota Timberwolves roll into this matchup riding the momentum of a four-game surge, looking every bit like a team finding its rhythm at the right time. The Los Angeles Clippers, meanwhile, are piecing things together on the fly, weighed down by a growing injury list and a season that has offered more questions than answers.
As both teams prepare, health looms as the defining storyline—who’s available may matter just as much as how they play. With Minnesota close to full strength and L.A. scrambling to cover key absences, the contrast sets up a clash where expectations seem clear, but outcomes rarely are.
Are Kawhi Leonard, James Harden Playing Tonight? Latest Injury Report: Clippers
The team is on the second night of a back-to-back after playing in Memphis on Friday. Based on the most recent reporting, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden are expected to be available. Both stars played in Friday’s loss to the Grizzlies. Leonard is averaging 25.8 points per game this season.
Harden leads the Clippers with 26.5 points and 8.4 assists per contest. He is 21 points away from passing Carmelo Anthony for tenth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
The injury report paints a familiar picture: Jordan Miller is out again with a lingering back issue, and Derrick Jones Jr. won’t suit up after suffering a sprained MCL in his right knee. There’s at least some optimism with Bogdan Bogdanovic, who is considered probable despite a hip contusion.
Season-ending surgery has removed Bradley Beal from the equation entirely, and the backcourt took another turn this week when the organization parted ways with veteran guard Chris Paul.
Are Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle Playing Tonight? Latest Injury Report: Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves have a clean injury sheet with no rotational players listed.
All key contributors are expected to be available. Anthony Edwards leads the team with 28.8 points per game on 49.4 percent shooting. He has played in 18 games this season.
Julius Randle is second on the team, averaging 22.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest. Starting center Rudy Gobert is averaging a double-double with 12.0 points and 10.3 rebounds.
The only players listed on the team’s injury report are two-way contract players assigned to the G League. Enrique Freeman and Rocco Zikarsky are both out due to G League assignments.
Minnesota ranks sixth in the Western Conference with a 14-8 record. The team has the sixth-best offense in the NBA, scoring 120.8 points per 100 possessions.
Clippers vs Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups
Based on the latest available information and recent starting lineups, here are the projected starters for Saturday’s game.
|PG: James Harden
|PG: Donte DiVincenzo
|SG: Kris Dunn
|SG: Anthony Edwards
|SF: Kawhi Leonard
|SF: Jaden McDaniels
|PF: John Collins
|PF: Julius Randle
|C: Ivica Zubac
|C: Rudy Gobert
Ivica Zubac is averaging a double double for the Clippers with 16.0 points and 11.6 rebounds. He will match up with Timberwolves defensive anchor Rudy Gobert.
For Minnesota, Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 14.0 points and leads the team with 3.2 made three pointers per game. The Timberwolves are 9-7 at home this season.
