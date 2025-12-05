Are Kawhi Leonard, Ja Morant Playing Tonight? Clippers vs. Grizzlies Full Injury Report (Dec. 5)

Two teams looking to build on a recent win meet in Memphis tonight, but both are navigating lengthy injury lists. The Clippers and Grizzlies are each missing key pieces as they continue their seasons. Health, or the lack of it, will be a major factor in this rematch.

The Grizzlies won the first meeting last week in Los Angeles. Both squads have struggled to find consistency this season. The availability of their remaining stars will dictate the flow of the game.

Are Kawhi Leonard, James Harden Playing Tonight? Latest Injury Report Clippers

Kawhi Leonard is expected to play for the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. The star forward is not listed on the team’s injury report.

Leonard scored 39 points in the first matchup against Memphis last week. He is averaging 25.9 points per game this season.

Kawhi Leonard

James Harden is also expected to be available. He leads the Clippers with 26.9 points and 8.4 assists per contest. Harden had 27 points and nine assists in Wednesday’s win over Atlanta.

Guard Jordan Miller is listed as questionable due to back soreness. He missed the previous game against the Hawks with the same issue.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is out with a left hip contusion. This will be his eighth consecutive game missed. Forward Derrick Jones Jr. remains out with a right knee sprain.

Bradley Beal is out for the season after left hip surgery. Veteran guard Chris Paul is also not with the team after the organization decided to part ways with him.

Are Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. Playing Tonight? Latest Injury Report Grizzlies

Ja Morant will not play for the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. The star guard is out with a right calf strain.

He suffered the injury in a game against Cleveland on November 15. Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo said Morant is now considered “day to day” but is not ready to return.

Morant is averaging 17.9 points and 7.6 assists this season. The Grizzlies have a 5-5 record in the ten games he has missed.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is not on the injury report and is expected to play. He leads the team with 17.8 points per game. Jackson scored 24 points in last week’s win over the Clippers.

Multiple other guards are also sidelined. Ty Jerome is out with a right calf strain. Scotty Pippen Jr. is out recovering from toe surgery. Javon Small is out with left toe soreness.

Forward Brandon Clarke is out with a right knee injury. He is expected to be sidelined for another six to nine weeks.

Clippers vs Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups

Based on the official injury reports, here are the projected starting lineups for Friday’s game.

PG: James Harden PG: Vince Williams Jr. SG: Kris Dunn SG: Cedric Coward SF: Kawhi Leonard SF: Jaylen Wells PF: John Collins PF: Jaren Jackson Jr. C: Ivica Zubac C: Zach Edey

Ivica Zubac is averaging a double double with 16.2 points and 11.8 rebounds. He will have a major battle inside with Grizzlies center Zach Edey.

Edey is averaging 14.2 points and 11.6 rebounds since returning from his own injury. He had 19 rebounds in the win over the Clippers last week.

With Morant out, Vince Williams Jr. will continue as the primary ball handler. He is averaging 9.0 points and 8.3 assists as a starter.