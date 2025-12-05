Are LeBron James, Luka Doncic Playing Tonight? Lakers vs. Celtics Full Injury Report (Dec. 5)

The LA Lakers and Boston Celtics renew their age-old rivalry tonight, but this chapter may be missing some of its biggest names. With both teams on the second night of a back-to-back, the injury report has become the real focal point. The status of several stars could shape the entire feel of this primetime showdown.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Los Angeles enters the matchup fresh off a dramatic win over the Toronto Raptors, but must regroup quickly. Boston, meanwhile, cruised past Washington on Thursday. It’s the first meeting of the season and carries its usual weight, yet everything hinges on who is healthy enough to suit up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Luka Doncic return for the LA Lakers against the Boston Celtics?

The Los Angeles Lakers have yet to release their injury report for the matchup against the Celtics, but one headline is already clear. Luka Doncic remains away from the team for personal reasons. Reports confirm that Doncic and his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, recently welcomed their second daughter, which also kept him out of Thursday’s game against the Raptors.

There is now speculation that Doncic may also miss the Lakers’ upcoming road trip to Philadelphia on Dec. 8 as he spends time with his growing family. His absence would be significant, as the five-time All-Star currently leads the league with 35.3 points per game. Until the Lakers release their full report, uncertainty continues to surround their star’s immediate availability.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Apart from Luka, veteran guard Marcus Smart’s last known status was also day-to-day while managing back spasms. He was absent for the team’s last three games and was listed out for Thursday’s game in Toronto.

Is LeBron James playing tonight?

LeBron James has not played in a back-to-back set this season. He logged 36 minutes in Toronto on Thursday at age 40. His status for Friday’s matchup in Boston is up in the air pending the team’s official report.

ADVERTISEMENT

James is averaging 15.2 points and 7.2 assists this season. His potential absence would force major lineup adjustments for head coach JJ Redick.

Are Jaylen Brown, Derrick White playing tonight? Celtics injury report

The Boston Celtics have not released their official injury report for the Lakers matchup, but Jaylen Brown remains the key question. The All-Star forward was recently listed as day-to-day with an illness and missed Thursday’s game against the Washington Wizards because of it. Brown leads the Celtics and ranks fifth in the NBA with 29 points per game, making his status crucial for Boston’s plans tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fellow starter Derrick White was not listed on the latest injury report. He is averaging 17.0 points and 5.3 assists per game for Boston. But the team’s franchise cornerstone, Jayson Tatum, remains out as he recovers from Achilles surgery. The Celtics have not ruled Tatum out for the entire 2025 26 season.

Boston has maintained a 13-9 record despite Tatum’s absence. They have the fourth-best offense in the league, led by their strong guard rotation.

ADVERTISEMENT

LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics predicted starting lineups

Based on the latest injury information, here are the projected starting lineups for tonight’s game:

Austin Reaves Payton Pritchard Jake LaRavia Derrick White Rui Hachimura Sam Hauser LeBron James* Jordan Walsh Deandre Ayton Neemias Queta

*James is a game-time decision. If he cannot play, expect Jarred Vanderbilt or a smaller lineup.

With Doncic and Smart likely out, Austin Reaves will handle primary ball-handling duties. He is averaging 28.9 points and 6.8 assists per game this season.

For Boston, Payton Pritchard is expected to start again at point guard. He averages 17.3 points and 4.9 assists. The Celtics will need a committee approach if Jaylen Brown is unable to suit up. We predict that the Lakers will take this game away.